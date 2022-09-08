The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 9, 2022

On your mark, get set ... aaand stop. Hello and welcome September 9, 2022.

Mercury turns retrograde, and this is a difficult day for three zodiac signs.

And the fun is only beginning as today also brings us the Moon opposite Venus, which is here to disrupt our love lives, and the Moon square Mars, to make sure we feel hostile and agitated about everything that crosses our path today.

Strap on those seatbelts, signs, as this ride is going to be all about stop and go. The word of the day is 'restriction' and by the time the day is over, it will practically be our religion.

What's good about this day? Well, for starters, our moods. We are only at the beginning of the retrograde and we haven't been kicked around by it yet, so we're starting this day off with great intentions and big plans for the future.

What we may start to notice is that things are off...and they get that way very quickly. We may not plummet into depression, but we will start to wonder why things aren't going as smoothly as we may want them to be.

We could take this any number of ways, but on September 9, 2022, a few of the signs here today may not feel too optimistic about how this whole thing is going down.

We don't want hassles today and yet — boom-shaka-laka — here we are, riddled with hassles, stress and what seems to be unending misunderstandings. Mercury retrograde likes to make a grand entrance, and today, for certain signs, that entrance comes into our lives as one big unwanted mess.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes for September 9, 2022 are Gemini, Capricorn, and Scorpio.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Get ready to take your positive attitude and your great intentions for the success of today and throw them out the window. Not to be the world's greatest buzzkill, but today is not about advancing for you, Gemini.

While you may be the one with the most potential, and you may even attempt to share your greatness with others, you will be halted in your tracks before you even get to bring joy to the world. And none of this is sarcasm, by the way.

You really ARE great talented, focused, brilliant, and intelligent, but what does it get you today? De nada. That's right. Nothing.

Today brings you nothing in abundance and that makes you outraged. You've got Moon square Mars making you feel even more frustrated than even you thought you could get, and with the retrograde just starting up, you'll be lucky if you get out the door with your underwear on.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Never a fan of Mercury retrograde, you'll be even more 'en guard' than ever before at the start of the new one that's in town. What you'll be dealing with today is what is known as a 'self-fulfilling prophecy' and what this means is that knowing how the retrograde tends to treat you, you manifest its effect doubly, simply because you're so focused on it.

You believe in the hardships that accompany this transit and so, you create them as realities. Even knowing this doesn't help you, because you attribute the realization to the transit as well.

In other words, today starts off with a nonstop chain of events that all lead to the idea that you believe in the power of Mercury retrograde perhaps a little too much. You make it worse for yourself during this time.

Relax. It's bad enough without your undying devotion to its negativity.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Let's just get this straight: you've had better days than today. It's not that today provides you with anything tragic or even important, but you'll have plenty of mediocrity today, and that's what's going to bug you. You may wake up striving for excellence, and not only that — you're ready to provide it. You have it all, Scorpio.

Brains, talent, great looks, incredible appeal, and today, none of it goes noticed. In fact, you'll feel like you're invisible today, which is not the Scorpio Way, as you are someone who needs and deserves the kind of positive attention that you usually get.

Mercury throws it all into a jumble for you and will have you wondering if you even exist, by the end of the day.

And yes, while that sounds very dramatic, here's the thing: All the excellence you seek will be rewarded with mundane, boring and uninspired reactions. You can't get what you want today. The magic 8-Ball says, "Try again tomorrow."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.