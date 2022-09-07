There's a good reason why we do things like fall for the wrong person, and it's usually because we are blinded by something we project onto the person we fall in love with.

This means that we are in a state of mind where we 'want' to see the good in them, and we 'want' to believe that they are the greatest thing to ever happen to us.

Why we do such a thing, or rather, why we project qualities onto people we don't even know is because we are trying to make up for something lacking in our lives.

We want someone else to be the hero, because, at this point, we are not the hero in our own story.

This becomes prevalent during Moon square Saturn which occurs on September 8. This transit brings out something in us that makes us feel incomplete.

We search and search for something or someone to fill in the gap, and during this transit, we fill it with basically whoever we deem to be worthy.

Note: they are not necessarily worthy of our love; the problem is that we want them to be, and so we pretend it's all 'real' and copasetic.

In other words, during Moon square Saturn, we lie to ourselves about love, about our worth, about what we should be doing in our lives, and we do it because we're scared to think that we really don't know.

And so, it is during this phase that we fall for the wrong people. In our lonely attempt to be 'whole' again, we attach ourselves to whoever will fill the void, whether they are right for us, or woefully wrong.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During The Moon Square Saturn On September 8, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being someone who needs to compare your romantic partners, you will set up new standards for relationships during Moon square Saturn.

This means that you can't get over someone from your past, even though it ended in disaster.

You romanticize your relationship with them because it's better than criticizing it all day and all night, and now, you're on the prowl for someone new. What you really want is a carbon copy of the person who hurt you, which basically means that you haven't gotten over them, and now, you want a replacement model.

And so, you find one, and guess what? They are just as bad as the other ones. You go for this because you're vulnerable, but you can't admit this to yourself.

Because you can't get over this past relationship, you create a new version of yourself that wants the heartache to continue. It's all unconscious, but it will happen once again. If you learn to break the pattern, you won't be falling for the wrong person again and again.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How you fall for the wrong person is that, in your desperate cry for love and attention, you end up flirting with someone who has no interest in you whatsoever. The smallest amount of their attention makes you think that they are in love with you.

Not only are they NOT in love with you, but they also couldn't care less about you. A flirty moment is a flirty moment and nothing more to them. However, you won't take it that way.

Because you're a hopeless romantic, you'll envision a life with this person; your fantasy will grow rapidly and you'll take your dream so far out of bounds that it will definitely come back at you with a tough reality: they barely know your name.

You got attention one night, and by the time Moon square Saturn is in the sky, you'll believe that this person is someone you'd go to the ends of the Earth for. They're not. They barely know you exist.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Here's a good example of having your cake and eating it too that's what you want. You want your freedom and you want to fall in love. So, in doing so, you fall in love with someone who doesn't necessarily need to be with you in person.

An online relationship sounds good to you, but little do you know that you can fall hard for someone online and that feeling can unravel you and it will. This person has no feelings for you, Sagittarius; you are merely someone to talk with and they do like you but love?

Nope, not happening. Not on their end, at least. During Moon square Saturn, you will fall for someone that you will never meet, who will never tell you the truth, and who has little to no respect for you whatsoever. You didn't even know you had it in you, this ability to fall in love, and while it feels good, it doesn't end up in good news.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.