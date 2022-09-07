The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon Conjunct Saturn On September 8, 2022

Three zodiac signs will fall out of love on September 8, 2022, and may be because of the Moon conjunct Saturn transit taking place.

If Saturn were a person, they would be so strict that we'd find them to be without any compassion or heart.

As an influential cosmic body in transit, this planet tends to bring out our cold side. This could lead to shutting down on a friend or giving the silent treatment to a lover.

When we are influenced by the transit moon conjunction Saturn, we're swimming in negative energy, and we will lash out.

This is not the day that brings the good news, although, the 'good' part is relative.

Today is the day we fall out of love with someone who is counting on our continued participation in the romance. Well isn't that just a blow? Saturn is not the joker we'd like to think it is, and its energy is destructive and hurtful.

While there is no crime in falling out of love with a person, how we let them know is what makes this situation either hurtful or helpful. Falling out of love is something that happens, but when we're on the receiving end of that love-removal, all we know is pain.



And so, if we are the person who has fallen out of love with someone, let's remember to go easy on them, as this experience may be our own and not theirs. Falling out of love can be a positive experience as it suggests that there's more to life than being in love with this one person.

While that may be cold comfort to the person who just lost out, there's always hope for a brighter future. If we can keep our feelings compassionate, then nobody will get hurt today.





Here's why the Moon conjunct Saturn on September 8, 2022 can be what makes three zodiac signs fall out of love.





1. Aries



(March 21 - April 19)



Life is for living, that's your motto, and you fall out of love just as easily as you fall into it. You just follow your heart and wherever it takes you, you're ready for the experience. On September 8, you may feel the need to start a new chapter in your life, and this is due to the fact that you are no longer in love with the person you're with.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

While others see this as a tragedy, you just see it as another day in the life. Understand that during the Moon conjunct Saturn, this might not bring the 'happy happy joy joy' response that you would like to see coming from your present partner.

You might even explain to them that this is just who you are, wild and free, ready for new experiences. What may also happen is that you might not necessarily break up because of it. You're simply not in love with them anymore, and that doesn't imply that you don't 'love' them in your own way.



(January 20 - February 18)



And then it happened: you fell out of love. Oops and oh well. That's the way it works. One day you're smitten and the next, you're uninterested. You aren't going to beat yourself over it because you feel as though all you're doing is listening to your own heart. You can't fake it and you won't; you also won't disrespect your partner by giving them false hope.

You honestly like this person, it's just that during the Moon conjunct Saturn, you can't see yourself as 'going the distance' with them. They're fine, they are a friend of yours and if you get your way, they'll remain a friend.

The problem is, they don't want to be friend-zoned and that's exactly what you're planning on doing with them. Look, it's your life and you need to do what makes you happy. If falling out of love is what's real, then so be it. La di da.



(February 19 - March 20)



Falling out of love isn't as easy for you to admit to as it might be for the other signs mentioned here today. You are in pain because of it, as this is not what you expected. Being a fantasist and someone who delights in romantic ideals, you feel like you've done your partner a disservice by falling out of love with them, but what could you do?

The feeling took you over and you recognized it as truth. While the Moon conjunct Saturn rules the sky, you won't feel at ease, emotionally, but what can you do? You can't lie to yourself, and worse — you can't lie to the person who believes you are their 'ride or die' person. Can you be friends?

Maybe. Do you want that? Not really. What you want are a new start and a clean ending. If this is the case, then approach your person with compassion and lovingkindness in your heart. Communicate your feelings with sweetness, as well as honesty.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.