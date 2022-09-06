The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 7, 2022

Your three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love astrology forecast is here with Aries, Scorpio, and Capricorn starting on September 7, 2022.

What makes today luckiest in love for these three zodiac signs?

If two things are in order: the stars are lined up in our favor, AND, we sincerely wish for it. This is no joke: manifestation is precisely that. Concentrated thought focused with one-pointed attention on a goal.

If the goal is to have a lucky, loving day, then our chances of getting one are much greater if we focus on making it happen—and if we are fortunate enough to have a transit or two working in our favor.

Today, we have two transits that could potentially help us to raise our love lives to the next level. The Moon sextile Jupiter is here to help us see the potential in what we already have and where it could go.

The Moon trine Mercury lets us clearly state what we want, in terms of the future, the way it goes right now, and what we want out of the relationship in general.

These two transits are not necessarily 'love' transits, but they pave the way for couples who honestly want a good life together.

Certain zodiac signs will take to this influence better than others, and they may very well be the signs who need it most.

Today, September 7, provides us with the tools to make our future a better place, in terms of love and romance, and if we are single, our chances of finding someone definitely increase on this day.

Read on to find out the horoscopes for Aries, Scorpio, and Capricorn and what makes September 7, 2022, a day where they are the luckiest in love.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's one thing that you AREN'T, it's closed-minded, and when you have a transit like Moon sextile Jupiter in your midst, you see potential and hope in just about everything.

While you are known for your sarcastic take on love and romance, you are completely serious about the stuff, and in all honesty, you want your own love life to go well. In fact, it's a point of pride for you, to be able to tell people that you are successful in this area.

During this time, you will not only be able to show off your romance to friends and family, but you'll also feel one hundred percent confident that your romance is as good as you want it to be.

You aren't in this to fail; if broadening your scope of understanding is in your cards, then you will do what is needed to make your partner happy and secure. This is a good day for you, and it will leave you feeling like you've accomplished greatness.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you'll get to experience today is the power of words, as Moon trine Mercury takes over your love life and lets you know, in no uncertain terms, what your partner feels when it comes to just how much they love you. And you won't be holding back either, as you are particularly keen on Moon trine Mercury's energy.

Given the right moment, you'll be gushing words of love and kindness to the one you love, and every word out of your mouth will not only make them feel good, but it will make you feel better about being alive.

Today is all positive and all beneficial; you can make so much out of the relationship you're in, but it took 'timing' to get it right, and today brings the timing to your doorstep. The moment is here, Scorpio, and if you're brave enough to tell your person how you feel, then you'll come to understand the meaning of true love.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

For a while there, you might have been content to let your love take a backseat, as you are always so swamped with work and busy-ness that you often times find it hard to fit everything into your schedule.

While your love life is stable, it could definitely use a booster shot, and today, that comes in the form of an amazing talk that the two of you will have, thanks to the helpful push of Moon trine Mercury, which amps up all communication.

What you'll notice is that today feels 'easy' and that's something you've been missing out on. What you'll notice is that you forgot just how great your partner is and that you've just assumed they're always there for you — and they are, but you need to show up for them every now and then, or every day, for that matter.

Today puts your love life into perspective; life is short — if you are so fortunate to have someone to love, then LOVE them. Be there for them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.