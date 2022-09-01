The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Start A Long-Term Relationship During Mercury Opposite Jupiter Starting September 2, 2022

It's fun to date, to find out who people are, to see if we're compatible with them, and to wonder whether or not we should proceed.

Not everyone is cut out for a long-term relationship, or, at least that's what we 'think' when we first start listening to our gut speak when it tells us to hold off, stay single, don't get too emotionally involved. All that. But we know it's true; we meet someone, start to develop feelings for them, and we either want to run away or stay for good.

We have a transit that starts on September 2, 2022, that may make it easier for some of us to decide what to do with our love lives, in terms of 'should I stay or should I go now?'

During Mercury opposite Jupiter we have an easier time projecting thoughts onto our psyche's screen, which essentially means that we are able, at this time, to envision ourselves in a long-term relationship without the need to bolt out the airlock and get sucked into space.

We see the future and it looks good and secure. These are very perceptive days that we all will experience during this transit. If we let the cosmos do its job, we will find that it's OK to trust in it.

It's even better to take that chance and do the deed, meaning, embrace the idea of being in a long-term relationship with the person we've finally found to be the number one person in our lives.

Mercury opposite Jupiter gives us the idea that this is a good thing to do, and that we should trust our intuition during this time.

Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius want to start a long-term relationship during Mercury opposite Jupiter starting September 2, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are either someone who signs on fully in body, mind, and soul, with a romantic partner or, you have little to no commitment whatsoever. You like both ways of being, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're shut down for life, oh no.

In fact, if there's someone in your life right now, and who makes you happy, you might want to consider this to be your 'grand destiny.'

Mercury opposite Jupiter may make you feel like you can see both sides of this coin very well, and that would be true.

You fully appreciate your solitude, but at this point in your life, you think you might just want to go all the way, meaning, sign on, once again, for that long-term relationship that you know will make you feel secure, complete, happy, and settled.

And why not? You, too, deserve to treat yourself to something of value, and with this transit at your back, you may just end up settling down for good.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In terms of your emotional state, you've always wanted to have a long-term relationship; what's kept you away is the idea that you don't want to have to get hurt again as if this is a prerequisite for love and romance.

The main reason you want a permanent relationship is so that you don't have to do the work of trying to find one; however, when one presents itself to you, you take a step back out of fear.

You really don't want to be messed with again. During Mercury opposite Jupiter, you can see a vision of yourself in the future, where you are happy; you've chosen well, it seems, as the future would have you believe.

But you'll never know how happy you could be unless you take that step and honor the person you're with by settling into a long-term relationship with them. Who knows where this could go? Let's hope it's all as good as your greatest wishes.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you decide that you're finally ready to commit to a long-term relationship, then this will probably happen during Mercury opposite Jupiter, around September 2, as it does appear to be slated for you.

You know this was coming, and it's not as if you put it off; you simply weren't sure of yourself and even less sure you could be a part of something that demanded this degree of loyalty.

Then again, that's kind of all you've ever wanted; a long-term romance with someone who isn't going to ruin your life over it. Well, nobody gets that promise, but if we don't at least try, we don't get to experience it, so, it's your turn up at bat, Sagittarius.

It's your turn to take that chance and follow your heart. The time for negotiating this life all alone may have just come to its end. It's not time to take on a new role; the role of a romantic partner. Come to think of it, this suits you just fine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.