Don't be surprised if you end up picking a fight with a table today, as this transit is the number one event that has us upset with inanimate objects.

Basically, what this is about is frustration. We will find something frustrating today and we'll end up translating that frustration into feeling at odds with the people around us.

Today is the day that we will pick a fight — for no good reason at all — with the person we love, and we'll find something to pin it on.

During Saturn square Uranus, it's all about selecting a good reason to argue with someone, and sticking with it until we feel like 'we've won.' Humans. Such a weird bunch we are, at times.

And pity the fool who challenges us, which basically means pity the partner who doesn't agree with our weird choices today.

We are intentionally 'anti' today, and if we are asked to even slightly change, or accept something that isn't solidified in our minds, then we will be offended and angered.

We cannot be challenged today. It's that simple. If someone asks us to just stop, get some air and rethink whatever it is we've put out on the table, we will refuse to work with them.

Saturn square Uranus is not an agreeable transit, especially for people in love. You'd think that love would always win, but today, September 1st, puts love in the back seat and ego in the driver's seat.

We will be asked to change, to be a little more adaptable and that kind of suggestion is just the thing to send us into uncontrollable fits of laughter. We will ridicule those who dare to present a different way of thinking, today.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Change For Love During Saturn Square Uranus Starting September 1, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel as though you've done enough when it comes to changing for the one you love. In fact, you really don't want to be asked again if you could just 'stop doing this' or 'start wearing that'. You are no longer interested in changing for anyone, not even your romantic partner.

You believe in yourself 'as is' and you're tired of making provisions so that you can please someone else's sense of convenience. You are who you are, and during Saturn square Uranus, you feel it in your bones: You are fine as you are and you are just not up for yet another 'suggestion for change' from your mate. Can they not just leave you be and accept you for who you are? You are starting to wonder if this can happen, and you know what, Taurus?

It might not be able to. It's one thing for a partner to put in certain requests, but it's another for your person to want a full makeover. That's just not fair, nor is it something you plan on doing ever. They're just going to have to deal with the real you. Ah well.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You don't care if you are wrong or right, what you won't be doing is changing. And certainly not for someone who should know exactly who you are and what you're like: your partner.

They signed on for you when they got into this relationship, and they should have taken notes earlier on so that when they come in at a later date with a whole slew of changes that they'd like to see in you, they could understand that you have no intention of fulfilling any of their needs.

During Saturn square Uranus, you will not only stand your ground when it comes to what you do or do not do, but you may also even tell your partner off for even trying to change you. How dare they?

You know you're not a perfect person and that you can even be ornery at times, but they know this about you, so you find it offensive when they suddenly come at you with a list of changes they'd like you to adhere to. Ha! The nerve.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sorry, you don't change. Not for other people, that is. You aren't some kind of machine that adapts to the whims of others, and if that 'other' happens to be your romantic partner, the same rules apply. You change of your own volition; not to please someone else's idea of what's right or wrong.

This is an incredibly challenging transit, this Saturn square Uranus, and it will have you standing up for yourself; you will not be backing down during this time, and if you find yourself in a heated argument with your loved one, over how YOU need to change, then YOU will end the argument briskly by walking out of the room.

You're tired of having to match up to someone else's expectations as you feel totally at peace just being who you are, the way you are. Your person is going to have to either deal with you 'as is' or move along. Next window, please.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.