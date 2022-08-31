The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, September 1, 2022

Mars in Gemini aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries, giving you courage today, while the Scorpio Moon brings the realization of what it is you want to create.

Mars and Jupiter first came into alignment yesterday, giving the energy of pause that has occurred since the first North Node in Taurus and Chiron in Aries union a couple of days ago.

The North Node and Chiron want to bring about sudden realizations involving important lessons so that you can move towards what is meant for you.

Following that, quiet in the cosmos helped you assimilate and clear your head after what had arisen. Still, yesterday Mars and Jupiter moved into a place together, giving more direction and clarity forward.

These two planets together give courage, optimism, and the ability to take risks.

However, Jupiter is retrograde, causing you to reflect on matters within yourself, which means that today it is not about the courage to take action outside of yourself but to have it to face what the truth is inside your own self.

This is where change begins, not necessarily with a single step, but with the desire to take one, knowing that staying where you are is no longer possible.

The Scorpio Moon connects with the Sun in Virgo today, helping you to feel more logical and rational in terms of your emotions and what you have been contemplating in recent days.

Right now, for most, there is a feeling or desire to change things.

It might be a career, relocation, relationship choices or even just the option of creating a life that feels more aligned with your authentic self.

The Sun and Moon today create a feeling of wanting to go with the flow, even if you are building up the courage to have an important conversation or decide which path you are meant to take.

Right now, as you have only moved through the first of three North Node in Taurus and Chiron in Aries unions that will take place in the coming days, you may feel unsure what that is.

Yet that is exactly what you are supposed to feel now.

Whenever there are multiple occurrences of the same aspect, especially three, which is a divine number of creations, you are not supposed to jump into action after only the first.

Similar to the three supermoons that took place over the last few months, you must let the dust settle from the third and final to understand the ultimate purpose.

Today, it is about not adding anything to your plate, not stirring the waters unnecessarily, and embracing your ability to go with the flow as you find the courage to continue to move through this process of awareness and change.

Three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes include Sagittarius, Scorpio, and Aries on September 1, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars is the ruling planet for fellow fire sign Aries. However, it recently moved into Gemini, where it will stay for the next seven months because of an upcoming retrograde phase. Gemini is your opposing sign and the astrological energy that brings focus to your romantic life.

Right now, this planet is still moving in direct motion, so there should be much involving which path you will take and what you feel motivated to create within your romance sector.

Gemini is the zodiac sign of the twins, suggesting that there is more than one choice on the table right now for consideration. This might be a question of staying or leaving. It might involve greater commitment or the possibility of choosing between two romantic partners.

Today’s energy asks you to observe what is going on around you, to reflect on your feelings and motivations but hold off from making any choices, just yet anyway. Often it is simply time that will bring the answers that you seek as long as you are ready for them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It has been a challenging few weeks since The North Node aligned with Uranus in Taurus at the start of August. Now, as it moves into place with Chiron, it creates a different energy. Taurus energy relates to the choices you make regarding your love life.

This year is marked as ripe with change in this area of your life. But it does not mean that every day should or has to feel hard.

Today should feel easier and even lighter, as the Scorpio Moon with the Virgo Sun reminds you that not everything has to be figured out today.

You do not have all the answers, nor do you have to make any big decisions today. It is enough to go with the flow a bit, to see where the day brings you, and take advantage of spending time with those who bring something positive to your life.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It may have been hard recently to not stay in your head. Jupiter is currently retrograding in your sign, giving you a chance to reflect on how you can mentally and emotionally be in the place to embrace the change which will lead to greater abundance and happiness in your life.

As it unites with Mars in Gemini, though, your ruling planet, this becomes easier. It seems you can see things clearly, giving you greater courage to think things through.

Whether it is a plan or timing, you are feeling greater confidence and strength in knowing what you have to do next. You still may not yet take action, but that does not mean that there is not a lot of growth happening beneath the surface. Just make sure that you allow yourself to trust in what you feel so that you will better be able to trust the path forward, eventually.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.