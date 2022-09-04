The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 5, 2022

Today we not only have our beautiful Sun in Virgo, but we have been graced with the presence of Venus in Virgo, and this event brings luck in love to three zodiac signs.

This line of transits is truly a gift for Taurus, Virgo and Sagittarius, as love is not only 'in the air' it is ready for us to experience fully and happily.

With Venus, our planet of love and beauty, showing such prominence in the night sky, we won't be able to think or act without love being our foundation; however, with the Sun trine the Moon into the mix — there's a heavy emphasis on the love, SWEET love aspect.

While we still may be feeling the warmth of the summer, we all have a sense that things are starting to shift in astrology.

We sense the colder months coming on and on some psychic level, we start to prepare for hunkering down, staying put and feeling comfortable in our homes.

The same feeling extends itself to the topic of love, as now is the time when we start to want to settle down. As summer fades, we want to establish ourselves in our relationships, as there's something inside us that literally doesn't want to 'get left out in the cold.'

And so, during Venus in Virgo, starting on September 5, we, too, begin to crave the solidity of a relationship.

We're not about casual dating right now, though we might be. However, certain zodiac signs may have given that up for now as the goal of Venus in Virgo is to find a mate, settle down, and feel the bliss of what it's like to exist in a contented, happy romantic relationship.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting September 5, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

September always has a good effect on you, as it stimulates your desire to be involved, make money, and work on 'what comes next' within the context of your relationship. During Venus in Virgo, you and your person will be coming to understand that there's yet another threshold to cross, and that is the one that brings the two of you closer together.

Do you wish to 'go there'? It seems that you do, and so does your partner.

During this season, especially with the helping hand of Sun trine Moon on your side, you'll be getting glimpses of what you and your mate can do, and it will all look very promising, if not totally exciting.

You are writing the book of your life, and you like having that kind of control. This is a very positive time in your life, and even though you may be overworked in other areas, it seems your love life is going strong and staying lucky.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's very easy for you to have a fantastic day today as you have so many positive aspects clearing a path for you. As we are now in Virgo Sun, that Sun is also trine the Moon — an addition for positive energy and outlook. However, today also gifts you, Venus in Virgo, which makes all things love-related into realities if you want them.

This implies that whatever you do in love today is magnified exponentially.

If you and your partner decide that this is the day when you both step up to the plate to dedicate your hearts to the bettering of the relationship, then you will pave the way for a future built on love and respect.

And in your case, even if you are not partnered, you will feel so good about yourself today that you will attract some very interesting people into your life, one of whom may end up being your partner. You feel attractive and vivacious today, Virgo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

All you needed was a change here and there, and now, with the Moon trine Sun as your backup, you feel like taking on the world. This change is physical; perhaps a new hairstyle or some addition to the wardrobe will do. Whatever it is, this change is something you needed and there's a purpose to it: to attract the right person.

You no longer have time or a place in your heart for a time-wasting individual who has no respect for you and even themselves.

Venus in Virgo directs the energy to you so that you find someone so special, so worthy of your time that it will be obvious and joyful.

September 5 brings you the kind of luck in love that could potentially change the course of your life romantically speaking, that is. It's time to change, renew, stand tall and present yourself to the world as confident, beautiful and ready.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.