The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On August 31, 2022

Looks like somebody's about to have a very nice day today in terms of love and affection. We've got Moon sextile Venus on our side, and for some signs, that means our thoughts of love and romance are sure to manifest within the day which also means: keep your thoughts positive, folks!

Don't 'accidentally' manifest a hard time for yourselves. If we can keep it light today, we will find that the day goes so well that the evening holds nothing but excitement.

Because we also have the Moon in Scorpio as it sextile's Venus, we could easily slip into dark thoughts and paranoid visions. Avoid this! Stay in the light, friends, as this day has so much power in it that we may be able to consider ourselves magicians by night's end. What we think about today becomes.

So keep it sweet, keep it loving and hang on to the idea that your mind is the engine by which your reality comes into being. And when 'love' is the topic, that's pretty special stuff. Stay sweet, signs!

Back to Moon sextile Venus. Take advantage of today's good vibe as it's on the side of lovers everywhere.

This is a great day to spend quality time with the one you love, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to renew some vows or talk about the dreams you have yet to fulfill together. Keep it positive and you'll own the world. Enjoy the day!

Which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on August 31, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This day is exactly what you needed: a day filled with nothing but lightness and a lack of drama. Imagine that! If you can accept this, and know that with the Moon sextile Venus, you can enjoy the ease of the day, and you'll be able to release so much stress and tension that you'll feel like a new person by the end of the day.

For the first time in a long while, you and the person you love can take a little time to yourselves to do whatever it is that you want. Today is not the day for heavy conversation, though inspirational thoughts may occur.

What will be quite obvious is the lack of drama. Neither one of you has any complaints for the day, and there are no external circumstances to get in the way of whatever it is you two are doing together. Honor the peace by letting it happen; be a part of what makes this day so lovely.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You could take this day any way you wish, so do yourself a favor and go for the positive. In this way, your mood can become infectious and your partner will catch on quickly to where this day can go. With the Moon sextile Venus, you'll feel at ease with 'whatever comes your way, and the tendency to manifest things in an optimistic way will be all pervasive.

On this day, August 31, the last day of August, you and your mate will feel eager to be a part of each other's lives. Don't be surprised if your partner starts to show interest in something that you've always wanted the two of you to do together.

This transit, Moon sextile Venus, encourages couples to be together and do new things that might end up as happy lifestyle choices. Be healthy together and support each other's ability to grow and learn.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's the last day of August, and oddly enough, this day makes you look forward to Autumn and September in particular. These are good days for you and your partner, and during the Moon sextile Venus, you want to take advantage of the good feeling.

While things may be done in a very simple manner today, it's the 'little things' that count, and it seems that your partner has thought of you today except as a gift.

You are the apple of their eye and they want you to know it, but they won't make too big a deal over it; instead, they'll just provide you with something you've wanted for a long time.

You are so lucky, Virgo, as you are loved by someone who has not forgotten you, nor have they forgotten the things you love to do and be a part of. Today shows you how fortunate you are and how you truly did find the love of your life in the mate you are present with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.