The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 30, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 30, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Aries

There are days when you want to share your heart openly, but sometimes it's important to hold back how you feel until the timing is better. With Venus and Saturn at odds today you may feel the push and pull on your heart in a very big way, which can signal that it's best to keep certain feelings to yourself until the other person is ready for you to say them.

Taurus

Today, your relationship can feel more like work than pleasure and for that reason, it can be hard to understand why things aren't going so well. When Saturn retrograde is in your sector of social status and pulling back the energy of Venus, your planetary ruler, it can be harder to connect with the sweeter side of life and feel like you can relax and enjoy things without worry.

Gemini

The connection between love and faith feels intimate to you today. You may ponder whether or not you ought to hold out for a soulmate or settle for less than what you had hoped you have in your love life by this time. The harder realities of relationships can be a dealbreaker for you now, and it can feel tough to hold on to a dream when you feel like you're the only one making an effort for the sake of true love.

Cancer

Cancer, there are words you may wish you could take back once they have been spoken. When people get angry they say things that they don't mean to say, but there can be a small nugget of truth in the ashes of an argument. Today, it's a good idea to ponder what you really felt in the heat of a moment and search yourself to understand how you can make important changes.

Leo

Today's all about self-love and the things you need for your self to feel whole and complete again. Even when your love life is going well, there's always room for growth. You may find yourself eager to try something new and to take your life to a new level, but to do that, Leo, you'll want to be sure that your emotional foundation is solid.

Virgo

What matters in a relationship is how healthy you are when together. A relationship can look wonderful on the outside to others, but when you are alone, is it what it seems? A part of you may wish for your communication or intimate time to improve. Today is ideal to start talking about it.

Libra

Romance in love is so important to you, Libra, but you may have allowed other things to become a priority in your life. You may find that you are regretting not investing more time with your mate. There's time to turn things around, so begin by taking small steps that make a big impact on your relationship's future.

Scorpio

You cannot please everyone, Scorpio. You may love someone that other people don't think is good enough for you, but your heart is saying that they are. You have to take a risk when it comes to love. Your instincts and heart will not steer you wrong if you listen to them and follow your gut.

Sagittarius

Communication is so important to a relationship and if you've not had a heart-to-heart chat in some time, schedule one. Try to make it a routine to connect with your mate in a way that gives you both a chance to talk and to truly listen. What you focus on grows and what you invest in will also be there for you, too.

Capricorn

What have you been investing your time into lately, Capricorn? When it comes to your finances, you and your partner will want to be on the same page. It takes work to learn each other's investing and spending styles. Start with learning how you do things and invite your significant other to do the same, so you can share and learn from one another.

Aquarius

Today is wonderful for self-reflection and making important inner changes. You are standing at a crossroads in love where important decisions about what you want and what needs will come to a head. You may not even know what those are, and while Saturn is retrograde in your sign, it's a great time to get to the heart of the matter.

Pisces

You may find yourself hearing from an ex who would like to rehash the past with you. A part of you may want to do this too because you have hope that you could reconcile with each other. However, be careful with your heart, Pisces. Be sure that their goal and desire is the same as yours.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.