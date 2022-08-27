The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, August 28, 2022

Someone's got it in their mind that they're not leaving August without securing a love life in place, and that seems fairly doable during these first days of Virgo season, as this is the season where we get our things in order.

Because we don't want to leave August without knowing exactly what our next step in love will be, we make sure we at least have the building blocks that set luck in love up and ready to go.

At this juncture, we're looking at a few astrological transits that could either push along at a brisk and positive pace or add to our troubles, which is also positive in that it helps us find a way out of danger.

During Moon trine Pluto, our love lives will be put to the test, and if we don't have love lives, this transit is what's going to let us know how to proceed. Everything has a purpose, even the transits that conflict with the plans we have in mind.

What makes this day a lucky-in-love day is that we tend to see love differently today. We aren't looking for the stereotype; we want what's interesting. We want to be with people who stir our imaginations and don't give it all away at the first meeting.

We are looking for mystery and allure on this day, and fortunately, with transits like Moon trine Pluto backing us up, we are in the right place at the right time for the kind of love we cannot automatically predict.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on Sunday, August 28, 2022?

Find out more if you're an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In a way, this is the kind of day you always crave, as you're always hungry for newness in love; you want to be excited by your partner, and you really don't want the experience of 'getting used to them.' This has made your life hard for you as that's kind of the way it goes; we can't keep the passion on high forever, and so we eventually end up with people whom we are 'used to.'

Today puts you in the position of flirting with someone who is really interesting to you; it's as if this person was hiding from your life all these years and now suddenly, boom, here they are, thrilling you to pieces.

Because of the Moon trine Pluto, you may not be able to actually become a couple with them, but then again, were you even looking for that? There's just something about flirting that makes you feel good; you don't need this to go further, as this person gives you exactly what you need, just by looking in their eyes and talking together.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

August 28 puts the spring in your step, Leo, as you will be with someone today who really makes you feel good. And, come to think of it, you've been needing this for a long time. This person is not your lover or your partner, and while you may even be signed, sealed and settled into a relationship, you won't be able to deny the power this other person has over you in all the right ways.

During the Moon trine Pluto, things may not always be 'right' but they certainly might FEEL right. You're not going to cheat on your partner, but you are going to give yourself the open door to admire the person who makes you feel like a million bucks. What a person does inside their mind is their own business and we'd be hypocrites to think that we don't fantasize about other people when we're in committed relationships. The person you'll meet today will give you plenty to think about.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today brings you the opportunity to adore someone, and that is something you'll take to very, very easily. It's like there is someone in your life who is simply there for the visual eye candy; you can't believe this person dazzles you as they do, but you're also not complaining.

This is not the kind of situation that blossoms into love, but it certainly does have the ability to make you feel alive and young again (even if you are young!). You allow this to happen; you allow yourself to be thrilled by this sprite of a person. And they know they are teasing you as well, but that's part of the Moon trine Pluto game.

Teasing is what today is all about, and if you are the one who is teased, you certainly aren't suffering for it. Life is for living and if you happen to find some eye candy that does that trick for you, then give yourself over to the beauty. Enjoy your life as it always brings surprises.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.