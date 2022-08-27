The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Venus Square Uranus On August 27 - 29, 2022

Every now and then we get a serious drama queen of a transit, and today, that would be Venus square Uranus. Prepare for theatrics today, the kind that shakes your world and makes you understand that nothing is to be trusted, as nothing is as it seems.

This transit, Venus square Uranus, works on our sense of paranoia and suspicion, and today we will get to experience the meaning of the cliche phrase, "if it looks like a duck and acts like a duck, then it's a duck."

In our personal lives, we will get to see such a transaction occur, but instead of comparisons to ducks, we will have, "If they look like they're cheating, and act like they're cheating, then...they are cheating."

Yikes, that's not anybody's idea of a lovely awakening phrase, yet there are certain signs who will get to know this statement up front and personal.

Today is the day we find out that we've been betrayed, and that we've been being betrayed for a much longer time than we'll ever be able to accept. Now that's what you call true betrayal.

Because Venus square Uranus happens to be associated with love and devotion, the pain of this betrayal will be linked to the romance in our lives.

We may have suspected this all along, but that's certainly not going to tone down the gut-wrenching feeling of knowing it really is true: we've been betrayed and now we have to deal with it, on our own.

Life hands a tough truth on August 27 - 29, 2022 during Venus square Uranus, and that is that these three zodiac signs have been betrayed.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You like to make jokes about being the one who leaves the person you're in a relationship with, and how you are always the first one to end things.

You are the one who does the dumping, and you never wait around to be dumped because for some reason, you really do think you're in control of just about everything.

That's why today, during Venus square Uranus, you are going to feel exceptionally betrayed, as all of this badness seems to have happened while you weren't paying attention.

Yes, there is someone in your life who is in the process of leaving you; they haven't asked, nor do they wish to stick around for your opinion on the matter.

You are involved with someone who has taken the relationship to the next level, the one where there is no relationship and you have no say in the matter. Wow.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing in this world that you ever want happening to you is to be lied to by someone you seriously put your trust in. If ever such a thing happens to you, you feel flabbergasted and betrayed.

You do not know what to do with your emotions when such a thing happens to you, and it appears that on August 27, during Venus square Uranus, you'll get to experience this happens to you once again.

It all starts out with one person acting out against you; at first, it just feels crappy, but it takes a rapid turn for the worse as this person seems to be declaring war on you and your entire belief system.

You trusted this person — they may be a lover or a friend — and now, they are behaving as if you are their enemy, and you don't understand why or how it's gotten so out of hand.

You feel betrayed and misunderstood, and the betrayer isn't even giving you a chance to defend yourself.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may spend this day kicking yourself for not having your eyes open to the mess that was obviously created quite a while ago, and that would be, of course, the massive betrayal you are now involved in.

You've been lied to, Pisces, and this lie started long ago; you closed your eyes and ears to it and tried to convince yourself that everything was cool, but Venus square Uranus won't let you live in that falsehood.

It will however put you in the position where you can't avoid hearing the truth of it all, which is that you are being cheated on, by the person who is totally NOT supposed to be cheating on you. This is not how you expected your life to go, and while you're still not at the 'anger' phase, you're getting there slowly but surely.

This transit brings you an unwanted truth: you've been lied to, cheated on, and made into an unknowing fool. Your reaction is up to you now, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.