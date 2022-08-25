The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, August 26, 2022

Our August horoscope may not be done with us yet, as it's still pulling a few tricks on us on its way out the door. With Leo no longer blazing in the sky and Virgo moving in fast to help save the day, we still have to deal with transits such as the one we have today, namely: Moon opposite Saturn, which is sure to create havoc for certain zodiac signs.

No matter what kind of day we might have planned, there's a good chance that the Moon opposite Saturn will make sure our plans are either made laughable or will simply not happen.

Saturn is the kind of transit that stops things from happening. We may never know the reason, and we may never accept whatever reason we figure out.

What's known is this: we will make valiant attempts to do good things today, and something will become an obstacle to our progress. It's just that simple. We try, and we are blocked.

The energy that comes off of the Moon opposite Saturn is almost senseless because it is so 'authoritative' that it defies needing an explanation. Today brings truly frustrating situations where we do our very best to achieve, only to be faced by an invisible foe that will not let us budge.

Today we will have fantastically wonderful intentions, which will make us feel great about ourselves and the world ... however, the Moon opposite Saturn will ensure that whatever it is that we attempt, we will fail. Thanks a lot, Saturn. Who asked you anyway?

Why today brings rough horoscopes for the following three zodiac signs on Friday, August 26, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know that you have to take it all in stride, Leo, as this month has brought you more than your share of troubles, and today might just have you at the breaking point. You are truly over it all, and it feels like every time you hit a break, you lose that break just as easily.

Having the Moon opposite Saturn working against you doesn't help, as this transit puts you in the position of saying yes to something you don't want to do, all the while ending up not doing it anyway.

On August 26, you will be suckered into doing something you're not interested in, only to get ready to do it anyway while it gets canceled.

So, you'll be all dressed up with no place to go and have to make immediate changes in your attitude. You'll be asking one question at the end of the day: "Why?"

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What makes you aggravated on this day, August 26, is that you were perfectly content to stay at home, doing your own thing, your way, and you didn't need to step up to the plate so that you could prove to someone that you can do whatever they've commanded you to do.

You aren't in the mood to be with people today, and you will resent anyone who tries to get you involved with just about anything.

It's not that you're in a bad mood; you're not. In fact, you feel fantastic about all the things you've set aside for yourself to dig into on this day.

What's upsetting about today is how the Moon opposite Saturn has you being pulled away from your interests so that you can focus on someone else's interests.

You feel like you weren't asking for much, just some downtime to spend on your own. Well, the NOPE is strong here today, and the Moon opposite Saturn always gets its way.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Anytime Moon opposite Saturn drives by, it tends to overtake your lane and make you swerve. That's what August 26 brings you, Capricorn; an unexpected re-routing of your plans.

OK, enough 'driver' metaphors. You've got an obstacle in your way, and there's a perfect chance that the obstacle is an actual human being.

Let's go one further — this human being is also your romantic partner, and boy, does this person know how to upset the balance of the universe. You will definitely be wondering why you are with them by day's end, and while you're there, maybe you should take that idea seriously.

You are in an extraordinary relationship with someone who keeps on doing you wrong, yet you keep letting them. When is this going to change, Capricorn?

Today is as good a day as any. Your obstacle in life is the person you've committed to. Time to see this as truth. The time for pushing this truth away has come to an end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.