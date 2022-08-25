The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, August 26, 2022

If there's a cosmic reason as to why some of us will be feeling particularly lucky on August 26, when it comes to love, it would be because we have our Moon in Virgo, and when this happens, we tend to be truthful to ourselves about who we've chosen to be in our lives.

While the truth often hurts, on this day, we will uncover a truth that is both meaningful and positively charged. Today is the day we come to realize that everything really is 'OK' after all.

Moon in Virgo enlivens our intuitive senses; we aren't looking for what's bad; we have enough of that already. We are looking for what's REAL, and during this soul-searching self-analysis, we will come upon a reality that we hadn't really seen before, and that is that our love lives are not at peril.

We might have spent too much time thinking ourselves into the ground, but we never consider that perhaps it's not as bad as we think it is. This is called drama; when we assume that something has to be terrible, and even if it isn't, we naturally assume that it's destined for failure.

The Moon in Virgo takes the pressure off, today. For certain zodiac signs, this day will make us feel as though we've been silly for even considering that our love lives aren't on par.

They are as good as they're ever going to be and today may end up on the complaint list. It's tiring to continuously accuse the one we love of being less than we expect, and perhaps today will open the door to a new attitude in love. Maybe today will show us how to accept the person we love, warts and all.

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on Friday, August 26, 2022?

Find out more if you're a Cancer, Virgo, or Pisces.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been doing a lot of things the right way these days, and it seems like there's no real cap on how much better you allow yourself on a daily basis, but it seems that this day, August 26, has got much in store for you in terms of luck and love. You and your partner may end up having one of those deep talks today, the kind of heart-to-heart that brings people together.

You aren't even in the zone for altercations; you know only happiness in the love affair that you are presently in, and by the way, the stars have it, you'll be seeing more and more of the good stuff as time goes on. What you feel is that both you and the person you are with have had enough of love games and that you are both now ready to accept each other 'as is' and come to know each other better while you're there. You have both made it known to each other: you want each other in your lives, of this, there is no doubt.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You could stand to have a little more affection in your life, especially coming from the person whom you've designated as your 'affection-giver' AKA your spouse or partner. It's true; you've chosen to love someone who is less than physical with you, and you miss that. You miss the touching, the connecting, the simple sweet kisses or hugs that 'other couples' seem to be having...but you love this person way too much to consider leaving them.

Today brings the opportunity to improve, and if you have the right amount of self-respect working for you, you may want to approach this beautiful partner of yours and ask them for what you want. You have to realize that the affection you crave may be the affection that doesn't come naturally to the person you're with...but that doesn't mean they don't want to try. They do. Let them have the chance. Ask them for what you want, Virgo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

August 26 brings you great good fortune in terms of you and your love life. What this means, on this day, is that you and your person will come to realize that you are both so on the same exact track that it's almost funny. You are so compatible with this person that it's almost uncanny; you dream the same dreams, you get the same intuitive hits at the same time, and you can read each other's minds, or rather, you know what the other person is going to say before they even say it.

While this kind of familiarity might bring about resentment in other couples, it does wonders for your love life. You like the idea of knowing that there's someone in the world who absolutely understands you, your motives, your reasons why, etc. Today has you having a conversation together that will inspire laughter and togetherness. You feel good about life, today, and so does the person you love and adore.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.