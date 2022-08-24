The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, August 25, 2022

Today brings the kind of luck in love that comes along with peace and an easy-going temperament. We go easy on the one we love today, as there's nothing much that we want to pick apart. It's hard to be in love, but today know nothing of this kind of discomfort; love comes easy and it bears no ill will.

During the Moon's conjunction with Venus, we will have a chance to see if we can live through a day of simply loving our person, without judging or condemning them.

We also have Mercury in Libra, which is exactly why we're able to get through this day with such ease. While there is a slightly sarcastic tone to this report, it comes with a reason; Moon conjunction Venus isn't all lovey-dovey stuff. It tempts us to behave badly, but we'll be caught by Mercury in Libra, which will let us know that there is no reason for us to be anything other than loving and kind to the one we are with.

If we get through this day, we have the potential of getting through many, many more days with the person we love as this day represents a hurdle of sorts.

Today we will be put to the test and that test will consist of whether or not we are able to stay respectful of our lover's boundaries and how well we can get along without feeling the need to judge them, put them down or make them feel as though they are not good enough for us.

Moon conjunction with Venus is tricky, but we can work with it if we want to. It's worth a try, signs. It really is.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love this Thursday, August 25, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel as though you've learned all of the lessons that you need in order to create a very good love life for yourself. The last few years have really done a number on you in terms of love and romance, and now, all you want is peace and someone you can trust to deliver that to you, with a bow on top.

What makes today lucky for you is not only that you'll have what you want (a good, steady partner) but that you've finally come to understand what this whole love thing is all about.

You aren't expecting to be saved by your partner; you simply want to live a good life with them, and where the saving is concerned, you know now that only you are able to save yourself. You treat yourself well and you've learned the hard way that this is the number one most important part of loving another person; you love yourself, finally, and now, you can feel the lucky love vibe of Moon conjunction Venus.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While Moon conjunction Venus is in the sky, you will feel as though you have matured; you no longer want the hassles of love and all that is expected of you. You want what you know you can have, rather than what is impossible, and this is a pivotal moment for you as you come to realize that you no longer need heavy drama or anarchy to create a strong love life. These thoughts will float around your head today and you will feel grateful for the fact that you are no longer in that old headspace where drama rules.

Today has you feeling the need for balance and security.

Your old games are finished, and as today progresses, you'll come to trust that peace and compassion are even more important to you than continuously testing your mate to see how high they can jump. Gone are the days when you ruffle feathers just to see if you can. Today brings you peace and ease in your love life — and that is seriously lucky.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been through it all when it comes to love. You have seen great days and heartbreaking ones as well, and you'd rather spend time with a person who can trust so that days of heartbreak never show up again. Fortunately, you are in luck, as Moon's conjunction with Venus puts your present love life into perspective.

What you've also come to learn is that you play an active role in 'how things go and now you're ready to walk the walk.

Rather than start a fight with your partner, you retreat; rather than tell them all about what you find wrong with them, you choose to praise them instead. You lose nothing doing this, in fact, the process of praising your loved one actually feels good. This is the start of something new for you, and if you continue to treat your person with respect, you'll end up having a beautiful life together. Nice going, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.