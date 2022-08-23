The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Today's misunderstandings and impatient moods are brought to us by one major transit in particular: Uranus in retrograde. It even sounds foreboding, but it's not as negative as we might think.

In fact, Uranus retrograde can do a lot of good, but its effect comes 'afterward' and that's the plot twist of the day. We can expect to see challenges in the workplace and a few business-like arguments to come out of it.

We will learn lessons and take wisdom from our experiences today, but it will all start with one small cry for rebellion.

Say, for instance, there's something we simply cannot accept; it just doesn't work for us, or we don't believe in it, etc we will stand up and say a firm NO, only to be challenged by others who will be intolerant of our opinion or stance.

They want it their way, and we want it our way, only during Uranus in retrograde, we will find that no party gets their way and that all we do today becomes postponed until further notice. Just like that. It's as if we rebel just so that we can go nowhere.

The thing is, this day might have been 'OK' if we didn't also have Moon sextile Mars (to make things hostile) and Moon opposition Pluto (to make us depressed over just about everything). Good ol' Uranus in retrograde is tossed around because of these negative retrograde transits, and this just makes everything we do today seem both futile and pointless.

We can't move an inch without someone telling us that's too much. We will notice the heavy egomania of the transits occurring on this rough day.

Here's what makes horoscopes rough on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 for these three zodiac signs:.

1. Taurus

(April 20 – May 20)

Today brings you the irony of starting out with great intentions and then backing out due to fear of the unknown. You will start this day out with great energy, and your plan for the day is to let people know that you are going to do this, this, and this you are very adamant about making your intentions known as you go about your day, you'll notice that each step forward makes you want to back up.

It's as if you, yourself, are in retrograde; you can't get ahead today.

You may come to know that today is not the best day for you to achieve the great goal that you have in mind, and you may also feel a little insecure with your own self, and your sudden lack of confidence will be the straw that breaks the proverbial camel's back.

You can't get started today, and that wasn't the plan. The plan, which will be better executed tomorrow rather than today, will be put on hold. It's best to trust your gut on this one, Taurus. It's OK to say NO, today.

2. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

You're already having a hard time dealing with the fact that the Virgo sun is in town and that you've had to 'step down' and today basically ensures that the weird vibe continues on, in your world. Weird, being you, not getting what you want, and not wanting to try any harder than you are already trying.

With Uranus in retrograde, you feel as though you are trying too hard; you feel like you've overdone yourself and now you are second-guessing your intentions altogether.

You'll be introspective on this day, Leo, as you feel as though you've done too much to get what you want, and being that you still haven't gotten what you want, something has to be wrong with your approach. It's a day filled with stop and goes, and that is so 'anti–Leo' you can't stand it. All you really want is love, attention, affection, and kindness, and yet all this day holds for you is confusion and backtracking. What?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

August 24 will have you shrugging your shoulders and wondering why you bother. Your mood is one of apathy today, and not because you didn't start out with high hopes; you did. It's just that you're going to witness something happen today that will remove all faith you might have had in humanity, and that will push you towards the safety of apathy.

You are generally a person who feels for others, and you want to help, but during Uranus in retrograde, you'll notice a pattern starting to form: every time you make a move to help, someone else comes in to thwart your efforts—no matter how helpful of ingenious your aid may be.

Today makes you feel as though the entire system is rigged against you.

You feel tired and emotionally gutted and this takes a toll on your energy, which in turn, creates a well of apathy for you. You do not like this feeling, but you feel so defeated that it's hard for you to feel anything for anything.

