The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends During The Moon Trine Neptune On Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Because we are a little more sensitive to our surroundings during Moon trine Neptune than at other times, we are also more in tune with who we are as people, which leads to so many questions. Are we in the right place, right now?

Are we happy with our situations and circumstances, and is there something that bothers us, while beckoning us to pay attention to it? Yes, we are troubled during this transit, but it's the kind of trouble that leads to healing. It's also the kind of transit that puts us in touch with exactly what is wrong in our lives.

During Moon trine Neptune, we will be able to put a finger on those who damage us, whether intentionally or not. We all have friends that maybe should be called friends, and while we generally let them slide, there will be a few 'friends' that rise to the surface when we start thinking about our lives, and these people will register in our psyches as 'toxic.'

Toxic is poison, and poison does not work well in the human system, no matter how mental or emotional it is.

Toxic is toxic, and during the Moon trine Neptune, we want it out.

Here's where 'sensitivity' shows up in beneficial ways: we are sensitive to our own feelings, as opposed to falling in line with the ways of others. That's what got us in trouble in the first place; we played into the spell of other people's toxic behavior and because we didn't want to hurt them (because we are so sensitive) we ended up eating guff. Today marks the end of our toxic friendships. Good riddance.

These three zodiac signs will be the ones who end their toxic friendships on August 23, 2022 during the Moon trine Neptune transit.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You pride yourself on being gregarious and open; you have tried very hard to show the world and your friends that you are open to all kinds of friendships and that you're 'cool' enough to deal with the most eccentric, the weirdest, and the most outrageous of people.

You love that which is different and you have always welcomed it into your world. That is, of course, until you realize on this day that you're not getting the artsy-wonderfulness that you thought you signed on for, but a toxic version of neediness instead.

There's one person in particular who has you pegged for a fool, and they are taking advantage of you and everything you give them so willingly in your attempt to be 'cool.' What you'll come to realize during Moon trine Neptune, is that this person is simply a user.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

They've used you and now, as of today, they've drained you dry. It's time to kiss them goodbye.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You always hold your friends to high standards, but your need for friends sometimes overrides your discretion when it comes to who you bring into your inner circle. In other words, you aim high but accept anyone who shows up, simply because you are a loving and social creature. What you've come to learn is that there are sharks in the waters where you party, and you don't want to have to watch your back every time you go out and have fun.

One of the main lessons for you during Moon trine Neptune is that you don't need to bring everyone into the fold, as some people are just there to hang on and take what they can get. If you confront them about it, they go ballistic on you, and what you're left with is the feeling of exiting a toxic waste dump. It's definitely time to wake up and get out of this nightmare, Virgo. You and 'toxic' do not mix.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Something has happened to you recently that was either tragic or eye-opening or both. This situation has brought you a new perspective; you do not want to waste time on that which is 'iffy' or potentially threatening. You want guarantees and certainties, and even though life doesn't work that way, you'll take your chances, meaning, you will look at your friend's list and you will trim the herd, so to speak.

You may be feeling a bit more serious than usual, but you are dead serious when it comes to disallowing toxic people from entering the sacred space that is your life. In the past you may have called these people 'friends' but they are no such thing: they are users and takers who offer nothing in return but the opportunity to take care of them and do their bidding. Nothing could be less appealing than a kind of toxic mentality to you, and so, you will be taking your leave of these poisoned people during this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.