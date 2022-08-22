The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, August 23, 2022

What might make us a little crazy on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 is the dual influence of both Moon trine Neptune, which is almost guaranteed to make us a little 'too' sensitive, and the offensive pushiness of Moon sextile Uranus, which will work our sensitivity to the bone and make us feel aggressive and unhappy.

Today's transits conflict against each other and end up giving all zodiac signs major headaches due to misunderstandings brought on by lack of patience. What a witch's brew this day brings.

While it's always nice to have the support of Uranus transits as they tend to help us to believe in ourselves and stay strong no matter what, these transits can also put us in foul moods, especially when we're simultaneously being played by Moon trine Neptune, which can turn us into blubbering babies if we don't watch out.

We feel hyper-sensitive today and this creates a vibe where we look like targets to other, more aggressive types.

So, on this day, August 23, 2022, we can expect to watch the bullies come out and the super sensitive types fall back. This day brings out the folks who think they know everything and upsets the people who don't want to be pushed too hard.

We are at odds with our neighbors on this day, and we can look forward to those who believe in themselves stepping all over those who don't. It's definitely a 'survival of the fittest' kind of day. Weirdness to come.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sensitivity is not on the menu today, or rather, it is but you're not interested in the stuff. Your influence, today, comes from Moon sextile Uranus, and it has you pushing and prodding people around you, trying to get them to do your bidding.

As this is the first day of Virgo season, you'll feel as though you need to step down off of your throne, due to Leo season being over with, and on some level, you want one last hurrah. That hurrah will look like you are completely ignoring the needs of someone close to you, and you'll do it intentionally.

You are the rebel on this day, and you don't really care who you mow over; you just want to be seen, that's all, Leo. If you can't get attention for being the best, then you'll get it for being the worst. During Moon sextile Uranus, you just want someone to notice that you're there, as you feel you are becoming invisible to the world.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today's vibe doesn't feel 'right' to you, Scorpio, and that's because you are caught up in Moon sextile Uranus, which makes you feel as though nobody cares about you or the things you care about. You might end up making quite a stink today, especially where family is concerned.

You think you're being provocative and clever, but those around you only see your ego, and how huge it is. That's what is so frustrating for you today as you are not trying to do anything selfish, it's just that your way of going about 'helping' seems more like self-aggrandizing behavior.

You mean well today, but no one in your circle sees that, and they condemn you for trying. That hurts because you're trying to do something good and it seems that no one is buying whatever it is that you're trying to sell.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You don't need days like this, you really don't. That's what your mantra of the day is going to sound like, and as Moon sextile Uranus takes over, you'll be feeling more and more like there's nothing about this day that you asked for.

While you recognize that all you have to do to make things better is to walk away, you're also in a situation where you cannot simply walk away as you are an important player in what's about to happen.

Today puts you in direct confrontation with a person who is so overly sensitive that it's just about impossible to talk with them without them crying or falling apart. You don't know how this person survives as they seem to be a ticking time bomb of emotions.

You want to keep things strictly business, but this person makes it all so overly personal that you don't feel you can win this one. Frustration packs on, today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.