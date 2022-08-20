The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon Square Neptune On Sunday, August 21, 2022

On August 21, 2022, three zodiac signs will fall out of love with someone during the Moon square Neptune transit.

The idea of love running cold sounds awfully frightening, doesn't it? What causes love to run cold? More than likely this condition is caused by perception.

We see something in the person we love that doesn't feel right, and once we allow that seed to thrive, all we end up with are the fruits of doubt.

Doubt blossoms, in short. During the Moon square Neptune on August 21, we trust and rely upon our own instincts, and during this time we will unearth something about our loved one that we seriously DO NOT LIKE.

For some, it takes a while for love to run cold, and for others, it happens instantly and irrevocably. It's like finding out that your monogamous and committed partner has just cheated on you.

What are your initial reactions? Hurt, yes, of course, but you may also be someone who immediately turns on them and sees no reason to continue on. When love runs cold, we don't even consider forgiveness as an option; we go straight to "Get out of my life."

And that's how the Moon square Neptune takes over our lives and sets us on the path of discovery. We aren't up for hearing about forgiveness as our minds are set; we are leaving this situation because this situation upsets us to the point of no return.

And for certain zodiac signs, our love will run cold on this day. There will be no second chances, nor will there be forgiveness. Ah well, another day for all that but not on this day. The gates are now officially shut.

Three zodiac signs who fall out of love during the Moon square Neptune on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Harsh moves and irrevocable actions are part and parcel of being an Aries, and during the Moon square Neptune, you'll be so angry at someone that you won't be able to muster up even an ounce of compassion or love for that person.

You feel affronted and insulted and you're not up for hearing this person beg to be allowed back in your life, nor are you open to even listening to them explain how things got so bad. It doesn't matter anymore to you, you've closed the iron door and once you get into that mindset, nothing budges you.

Your love runs as cold as ice, even though you still keep that fiery passion going strong; you just redirect your passion into anger and judgment. You've learned how to make your anger an artistic statement; you create a new persona to live through just to get past the devastation that you've recently been through.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You didn't have to be told the truth in order to know exactly what was going on between you and your so-called romantic partner. You're no idiot, Gemini and with the Moon square Neptune working on that keen insightful mind of yours, you'll know without words being spoken that your wonderful mate has been keeping something important from you.

In one second flat, you'll change your entire attitude towards them. You no longer like them, it's just that simple. Whatever love you may have had, or shared with them, it's over. Just like that. Sure, you may feel the pangs of regret later on, but you'll get over that too. Right now, all you feel is disgusted and insulted by your mate's nerve and audacity. You feel as though every bit of love that you've had for this person has just dried up. Your love for them has run cold, cold, cold.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Transit moon square Neptune has a very special effect on you, Sagittarius, as it wakes you up to a feeling you've known before and never wish to know again: that you've been made a fool of. There is someone in your life who has done you wrong, and you've only just come to understand the fullness of this insulting situation.

Wow, were you ever taken for a fool! It's uncanny, but what's even stronger than all this is your reaction to it: you feel nothing. Perhaps you are numb, or perhaps you've just chosen to become frozen solid with cold, but the idea that you've given so much to someone who played you for an idiot is not only inexcusable, it leads you to a place where you conceive of a world where that person no longer exists.

Your depth of coldness is enough to dissolve this person's existence from your world, once and forever more. If this is what love brings you, then you feel they can keep it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.