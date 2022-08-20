We start the week off in good spirits as the Sun sextile Moon provides just about all of us with confidence and a positive attitude.

We believe in ourselves due to this transit, and being that it comes to us at the end of the week, many of us will be able to use this positive energy to carry us through the rest of the week.

It will be best for all of us to try and witness our actions so that we can move gradually into success.

This week instructs us NOT to dive in impulsively; we need to take our time with our decisions and our work.

There are many reasons, however, to rejoice during this week, as we will learn lessons rapidly, giving us time to apply them properly as the week goes on. With Moon square Jupiter at our backs, we will only serve a higher purpose.

This means that we are not interested in grabbing everything we can get for our own selves. We want to share, we desire the idea of being generous, and as the week moves on, we will get to feel the thrill of what happens when we are kind and selfless.

Gratitude pervades the air during August 22 - 28, and as we come to experience Virgo Sun, we will be feeling very grateful for the perspective it brings us. During Virgo Sun, we can finally see clearly at the end of the year.

If we are people who like to plan, we can find time to fit our schedules in, and we can see the way to days off, vacations, and as much downtime as we want. This week lets us know that the hard part is now over; the rest is just there for us to succeed.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For August 22 – 28, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The one thing that stands out for you this week, Aries, is that you can finally see an ending for this one project that you've been working on. You are such a hard worker, but you do get tired. You don't let yourself rest until your work is complete and this week brings you all the way to completion.

Success is there for you to enjoy, and enjoy it you will. You may even feel inspired by mid-week to get into something new immediately, as you will feel charged up with Moon sextile Mars egging you on. Being that your confidence levels are on high, you may even try something where you know you don't belong; you just feel like bringing new things and ideas into your life, and you don't see why you shouldn't just try.

This could be the influence of Uranus retrograde pushing you into new adventures. Knowing you, you'll be involved in just about everything that catches your eye.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Just walking into your own season (Sun in Virgo) makes you feel like a whole new person. For the first time in a long while, you actually feel like you can breathe easily. You've sorted out something at work and while you're still a bit uneasy about how things turned out, at least you've discovered that other people are listening to you and that it seems as though they do care.

Feeling supported helps you to feel secure at work, but it also gives you the confidence of knowing that you can say what you need to say and that someone is actually listening. Moon trine Neptune allows you to feel brave enough to announce a certain radical idea to your co-workers, and guess what? They take to it easily and accept what you have to offer. This makes you feel great, as it's a first, and in its way, a personal best. You are loved and respected this week, and it feels good, doesn't it, Virgo?

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Virgo Sun puts you back on track and gets you ready for the rest of the summer while preparing your mind for the autumn season to come. There's nothing you like more than having a well-thought-out plan, and during this week, you'll have the freedom to structure out a few things that will guarantee that things go smoothly for the rest of the year.

This is an important week for you, Capricorn because it is during this week that you can see the big picture, thanks to the Jupiter transits that hover. You are also able to tidy things up at home, which implies that any relationship issues that you may be having with your partner will be tended to and healed.

With romance put on the back burner, you are now able to concentrate on the tasks at hand, and this provides you with a clear head for doing excellent work this week. Oh, and you are also a money magnet — a nice touch.

