The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, August 21, 2022

We have a small problem today, and it's called Moon trine Saturn and its effect on certain zodiac signs will be harsh and frustrating.

This is a unique transit in so much as it has the power to bring us into our power, only to show us how limited that power can be, in the face of adversity.

So, we will experience things like clarity in thinking, while being told that there's no place for such clearheadedness. Odd, but true.

Some zodiac signs will be resented for being smart today. Some signs will take on the wrath of others simply because we used our talents to express ourselves and those talents inspired jealousy in others.

It's one of those days where we can't win; and not only that, the people who will feel it the most are the people who really deserve to win whatever 'win' means.

Today is the day where the good folks get shut down, shut off, and pushed aside simply for being good.

For many of us, this will be infuriating, as we only show up to bring something positive and productive. We will be sharing some of our best work today, and it will be flatly rejected, which might very well be devastating to some of us.

Imagine showing someone something that could change the world for the better only to have it immediately dismissed because the person in charge has an ego that is too big to be outshined by true talent. That's today in a nutshell.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Let's just cut to the point: you are incredible. Your talent is supreme and your intelligence level is through the roof. You are a genius of sorts, as all Aries people are, in their way. Today, you do it again; you come up with some incredible plan that will end up benefiting so many people, and your idea will be rejected before it even reaches the proper authorities.

You will be halted before you even get a chance to show this idea off. If your great idea was prevented from reaching the right places, you will go out of your mind with frustration.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

This is where your bad day comes in. It's not so much the rejection of your idea that angers you, it's the idea that there is SOMEONE who exists whom you have to please in order to make this happen. You are NOT someone who begs and grovels, and you won't be doing that today. You are affronted by the nerve of the people in authority. You feel insulted and trod upon during the Moon trine Saturn.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

All you want is for this day to go smoothly, and now you're at that place where you're asking yourself if perhaps that's too tall an order. This day comes through for you in harshness; you will try and try your best, and you will be rejected over and over for your efforts. It's as if the entire world has taken the side of the 'other' person. This other person is your adversary; your competition.

They don't like you and they're going to make your life as hard as possible if they can. During Moon trine Saturn, they get the upper hand and you sink into frustration and confusion.

You see a clear path ahead, one that is filled with promise and positivity, and yet, this adversary of yours isn't happy with the idea of you progressing anywhere. They want all the credit and all the opportunity. You will learn today that there are people in your life who would rather see you fail than advance.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Life could be a dream if only you could do what you want to do without having to depend on someone else's approval. You've never done well with authority, and today has you feeling especially rebellious. Why on earth is someone standing in your way, when it is you and you alone who knows how to 'run this ship' so to speak?

You are in charge of so many other people, and while they've come to trust your judgment, you will have to defer to a 'higher up' for final approval.

During Moon trine Saturn, this will feel like subservience to you, and you really don't want that.

You don't mind playing the 'business' game, but does it always have to be so insulting in its ways? You, of all people, know how to create a successful work environment, and yet today makes you feel like it's your first day on the job. You are not the naive fool that the 'higher ups' make you feel like.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.