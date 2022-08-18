The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, August 19, 2022

What each zodiac sign will be feeling on Friday in terms of our love lives is the sensation of believing in it. That's right, sometimes we get very excited about love and romance, and yet, we're not always signed on for the belief part of it.

It's good, but we have yet to find out if it's good enough to last, and if 'lasting' is what we want out of it, as sometimes that is not part of the 'dream.'

During the Moon sextile Jupiter on August 19, 2022, we come into contact with our ability to dream and to believe in our dream. We can finally see real possibility, and the universe inspires positive thinking.

Our Last Quarter Moon is in Taurus, today, and that may kick in that extra bit of desire; desire for security, for trust this Last Quarter Moon may let us see potential and that, in itself, may act as an inspiring agent.

We want things to go well and we are not about to sabotage those dreams. This day brings confidence as well, and it will come up when we need it most, meaning when our dreams are challenged by everyday life.

Essentially, this all means that we have hope for a great love life on this day, and we're able to concentrate on it and create it if we just stick to the plan.

All the necessary transits are in place; we can have what we want in love, but the main kicker here is that we have to BELIEVE in it. Doubt has no room in the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus play of consciousness.

Today is for conviction for Taurus, Libra, and Sagittarius. Today is for believing that we can create our own beautiful destiny.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love and relationships on Friday, August 19, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because Mars is in Gemini during this day, you may find that you are able to get straight to the point with your love partner. You'll be able to get something off your chest today that will not only lighten your load but will make space for better things within the context of the relationship.

It's good to free yourself up, and it's even better to be in a relationship with someone where you both decide that the less baggage, the better.

That's what today brings you. A fighting chance at making the relationship you're presently in a brilliant, long-lasting one where both parties WANT to understand each other. You are both there for each other's needs and wants; if times get hard, no biggie — the other person faithfully steps up to the plate to help.

This day helps you both understand what you do have, and how to make the best out of it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll find that your love life takes a turn for the better today, as you and your person cross a certain line together that allows you both to feel safe and secure in each other's presence. You've always held people at arm's length; even your lovers, and yet you've also always known that you secretly crave the idea of being able to just let go and trust them.

This day allows for that, and it can only grow and become more comfortable for you over time. During the Quarter Moon in Taurus, you'll feel so much more stable around your partner than ever before, and this will give you the confidence to become more vulnerable and open.

You may even realize that you don't have all that much to hide and that you've kept yourself a mystery to others simply because you want them to stay curious. It looks like your partner is just as curious as ever, so no worries there.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars in Gemini is what floats your boat today, Sagittarius, as it opens the gates to communication and lets you be the bold, brave speaker of truth that you are known to be. If the nerve of the relationship has to fall on you, then so be it; you will happily and proudly take up the mantle of being the person who introduces new ideas and fantastical scenarios to ponder.

You are the brain in the relationship, and your partner adores the dreams and schemes you come up with. Ah, but you're not alone, and you aren't there to shoulder all of the fantasy; today brings out a side to your partner that you thought was always there but never really got a chance to watch in motion.

Today, your partner will surprise you in ways you only dreamed of. They come through for you all the way. And nothing makes you happier than this, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.