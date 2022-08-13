The 3 Zodiac Signs Break Up With Irreconcilable Differences During The Sun Opposite Saturn, Sunday, August 14, 2022

This day is just plain old trouble when it comes to relationships and trying to understand the 'other' person's point of view.

While we have the Sun opposite Saturn ruling the sky, we can't even think that things will somehow 'work themselves out.'

They won't, and that is because Saturn energy is so obstinate and full of itself that we end up suffering its bullying nature. Saturn is one big NO sign. We cannot win today, and Saturn lets us know this in no uncertain terms.

So, if you are in a relationship that's been on the brink of destruction, then your big day is here: it's going all the way, today. That means, you and your partner, your dreaded romantic soon-to-be ex-lover, will break up with irreconcilable differences added to the mix.

There is no looking back. Today is severe; it's as if Saturn can't make a move without shoving it down our throats first. Nasty, mean Saturn! Why do you have to be such a menace? Not fair. Waaa.

Then again, if we were on the verge of breaking up with someone, then the cold, cruel Saturn vibe might be just what we need to make it official. I guess we could call this Tough Love, Universe-style.

Sometimes great and positive change requires a sacrifice, and today, many of us will be sacrificing our love lives for the betterment of our emotional state.

These three zodiac signs break up during the Sun opposite Saturn, August 14, 2022.

Sunday, their irreconcilable differences become the ultimate dealbreaker.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

And now, the end is near, and so we face the final curtain Alright, enough drama. It's time to break up. Point blank, that's all. You've been through hell and back with this person and it seems that the wonderful part never really came back again.

Whatever happened between you and your soon-to-be-ex-partner is irrevocable and final. There is no more room in your heart for this person, and you don't care what they think about that, or you, or the relationship.

You are making a unilateral decision today and that will end up with the dissolution of the partnership, once and for all, with no turning back.

Your partner feels the same, but not as strongly as you do, but then again, you weren't the person who ruined everything. Your partner wishes for your forgiveness, but you are tapped in that department. No more forgiveness, no more excuses, no more relationship. Kaput. Done.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You pride yourself on your ability to keep a relationship going forever, and even though you've come to know that the partnership you've living through right now is one huge lie, you've always been content to show the world that 'everything is pure bliss.'

You lie to yourself, your partner and the world, and you'd rather sink into this lie than ever face the truth. That is, of course, until today, when your partner declares that they need to be released from the hell that is your romantic relationship together.

They want out and even though you'd be content to stay — even though you hate every moment of being with them — they are going to have their way this time.

They are fighting for their life now, and they are not content to pretend anymore. They feel used, abused and ruined by you, and this time, they mean business. This love story is now officially over. Fin.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Nobody on Earth likes the feeling of breaking up, and for you, this means that you'll have to adjust to all sorts of things that you never want to think about.

The main reason you've stayed in the relationship you're in now is because you don't like change, and you don't want to have to readjust or get used to new things. You also fear being alone, which is generally a place you love being, but without a partner? That frightens you to a degree.

The thing is, you know this thing isn't working and you do love yourself more than you love being fearful, so you will come to accept what must be done. If change beckons, then bring it on.

That's your attitude. This relationship has finally seen its last days, and while that doesn't make you joyful, it gives you enough strength to get through it. You are a strong person, Aquarius, and you will weather the storm like a pro.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.