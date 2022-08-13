The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, August 14, 2022

Here we are in Leo season, and while that has its upside and its down, there's one thing we will come to know during this season: transits that are Sun-based are the strongest influences we know.

During Leo Sun, we will see ego flare-ups and grand displays of bratty behavior but what we might not have been aware of is that on this day, during Leo Sun, we also have Sun opposite Saturn, which will feel like having a spotlight shining down on everything that bothers us.

If Saturn was a person, they would be a strict boss; there would be no time for jokes, no room for fun, and no place for leniency. When we have the Sun opposite Saturn, we have the perfect cosmic storm for upsets.

Today's frustration levels will be stratospheric; we will not get what we want, and if things go according to Saturn's plans, we'll be humiliated for our efforts.

And for some zodiac signs, this is simply going to put us over the deep end. Today is not going to give us the satisfaction of accomplishing anything. Unless of course, we seek despair and tribulations. As those are things we'll get in abundance.

With the Sun opposite Saturn in play, we will find that we don't pass that exam and that we don't get those concert tickets we wanted.

There's a whole lot of 'we don't' going on today, and it's best to sit back and witness it all, rather than let ourselves get nutty over it all.

Some things are just not in our control, and Saturn makes sure we know it. With the help of an opposing Sun, we may be tempted to give up completely. Let's not. Instead, let's just ride it out, as we do.

Life is tough, but Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces are tougher.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Sunday, August 14, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you love, you are fiercely dedicated and loyal; you don't believe in anything but this kind of approach as you feel it brings out the best in both you and your partner. With open and honest communication, you feel there's nothing ever to worry about.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Ah, to live in such a perfect world. Unfortunately, Saturn thinks your ideal is way too funny to just let it be, and so during Sun opposite Saturn, you'll find that for all of your great understanding and marvelous efforts, your own romance will cease to function properly today.

While you are pretty certain that you've done nothing particularly 'wrong' you will notice that the person you've entrusted with your life is acting rather weird. It's as if they have this sudden desire to rebel against all the rules you've set up. What starts out as a tiny rebellious act rapidly turns into you looking at this person as if they might really be your enemy in disguise.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are tired of dealing with someone in your life who is consistently upsetting and dangerous. What's even worse is that during Sun opposite Saturn, this person, who is more than likely your partner of long-standing, feels extra bratty and will challenge you left and right during this day. You are so weary of this battle as there's nothing new here at all.

Your partner brings up the same arguments day in and day out, and during Sun opposite Saturn, it's as if they've never heard themselves voice their own opinion before, and now, it's the only thing that matters in life.

You will be berated nonstop today by the person you should have left a long time ago. They have only you to pick on, and you've let that happen for way too long a period of time. You need to make a decision, Capricorn; leave this menace soon, or stick around for the nonstop punishment of being in a relationship with them.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've spent a long time trying to figure out why a certain person in your life seems to use you as their punching bag, as each time they get frustrated, they turn to you with unkind words and stupid accusations. Today brings out the absolute worst in this person, as the Sun opposite Saturn really revives the hostility in whoever is around to accept it.

Your partner or friend has always accepted hostility into their lives and today's extra boost of annoying behavior spills all over you, much to your disgust.

Today may bring out something in you that actually and finally comes to your rescue: your own self-esteem. How much longer are you going to stick around for someone's bad behavior, especially when it's always directed at you as if you were made for them to abuse? Let them clean up their own dirty diaper, Pisces. You are meant for better things and you know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.