The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Compromise For Love During The Moon Sextile Uranus On Saturday, August 13, 2022

It's easy enough for pride to get in the way of anyone's love story, especially if we don't have it in us to admit that we are prideful. In the same way as jealousy works, where nobody ever wants to own up to being jealous, so does pride work: it's way too foolish an idea to get behind, even if we make it obvious that we are indeed too full of pride to understand how love works in our lives.

On this day, we are working with Moon sextile Uranus, which lets us sink into willful ignorance, where we believe we can protect ourselves from the truth of whatever is going on in the relationship.

What this means is that there's something our partner is going to present to us, a situation or option that they are totally into, that we, for our own reasons, cannot accept. We feel that if we are to go along with this person's request, it would hurt our pride and our sense of who we are. We don't want to compromise.

We don't want to work things out, and the last thing we want is to be manipulated into doing something we don't want to do, as that will destroy our pride, and then who would we be?

During Moon sextile Uranus, we may find ourselves in a situation where we are asked to step out of our comfort zone and into someone else's idea of 'fun'.

Our romantic partner has made a request of us that rubs us the wrong way, and because we will not begin to think it through or even consider compromising for their sake, we will get caught up in our own pride and we will miss out on something that might also be mistaken for love itself. Pride over love today. How unfortunate. Ah well.

These three zodiac signs refuse to compromise for love during the Moon sextile Uranus transit on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

1. Gemini

You are a person of principles; you have your reasons for being the way you are, and you don't feel that you owe anyone an explanation as to why you do or do not do things according to what the world expects of you. In love, it's the same.

Sure, you are willing to give it all and be the best lover to someone that you can be, but there are conditions and boundaries that cannot be crossed, and during Moon sextile Uranus, you will see how this one person in your life means to cross all of your borders.

While they may think they are attempting to broaden the horizons of romance, all you can see is that they are trespassing, and because you are number one in your life, their bold attempt to get you to open up to them only looks like an invasion of your privacy.

You don't care if you offend them, as you are only here to serve yourself. You stand tall and proud, and should anyone be offended by your self-love, then that's just too bad for them.

2. Virgo

You've come a long way in love and in romance, and now you are at the point where you know exactly who you are and what you want out of love. Being a social creature, you're completely down for flirty fun or subtle innuendo, but should someone cross the line, you'll let them know in no uncertain terms that they've overstayed their welcome and that you have no problem with them departing the room, bar, club, or workspace.

You have earned this position and if one calls you 'too proud' then who the heck cares? You're not here to serve anyone else's expectations of you, not in love or in life.

You are an incredible friend and a wonderful life partner, but if any one of those people demand more than you're willing to give, then you will stand in ceremony and show them the door. You just don't budge, as you are way too proud to let yourself become someone else's target for disrespect.

3. Aquarius

During Moon sextile Uranus, you'll get the urge to lay down the law when it comes to a new relationship that you've just gotten into. Life has taught you what you need to know about yourself, and one of those lessons is that you need to stand your ground when it comes to love and relationships.

You might be challenged during this time, as this transit tends to push people into uncomfortable situations, but you refuse to get involved. If you even smell the first signs of discomfort in this new relationship, you will not stick around for more. Your new partner may not take it well, but you know who the boss of you is, and it's you, and only you.

You are proud to be the person you are today and you have no regrets and no intention of backing down. You love the person you've become and it took a long time to feel this confident. Your pride may stand in the way of love, but you'll come to understand that this particular love affair may not be all it's cracked up to be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.