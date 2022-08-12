The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Saturday, August 13, 2022

Today is for overcoming obstacles that stand in the pathway to a great relationship in love, romance, and romantic friendship.

With the help of the Moon opposite Mercury, many of us will be put to the test today, and thankfully, it looks as though we will pass that test — with flying colors.

This curious transit will bring up the things we wish to hide; and while that doesn't sound too wonderful, this is the path to the truth about ourselves and our loved ones.

With some truths out of the way, we never have to visit them again. We are absolved and therefore, our relationships become refined and perfected.

Because Mercury brings us a way to communicate, its opposing nature on this day lets things 'slip out' and there will be discussions that are created due to verbal mistakes that are made.

What we wanted to keep a secret accidentally becomes revealed today, and while we may, at first, think of it as a dreaded moment that will turn itself around for us, which will lead to healing and a sense of relief.

Today gives us a sense that we are stronger than we thought we were, and that our relationships can endure hard moments, even if we didn't think they could.

We will surprise ourselves today while giving ourselves the accidental gift of truth, and this will, in turn, feel like a new beginning.

Here are which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've always been keen on the idea of open communication with your partner, but there are also things that you weren't ready to confess. It's not that you didn't trust that your mate wouldn't flee in terror, it's just that some things are better left alone and not brought up, or made to have a spotlight on them.

During the Moon opposite Mercury, you will accidentally mention something that rocks the proverbial boat, and it will gain the attention of your loved one, who, in turn, will ask you about this 'mystery' topic.

At first, you'll feel the dread and pressure of having to explain yourself — something you really detest having to do—but as you do, and you will, you'll feel as though something has finally given way; your secret is now out there, in the open, and guess what? No tragedies occurred, and no damage was done. The Moon opposite Mercury works for you, in this regard.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are a person of many talents, and today will have you spinning a story out of something you accidentally say to your romantic partner something 'not very nice.'

You didn't intend for this day to be all about this not very nice 'thing' and yet, once the subject came out of the bag, there was no stuffing it back in.

What you weren't anticipating is that your accidental slip was the very key to bringing you and your mate closer together.

You hadn't considered that the person you are involved with actually wanted to know all about you, and that, now that they do, they feel more at ease around you.

This transit, the Moon opposite Mercury, brings you and your partner into a new version of what was already a good relationship. The future awaits, and you can now know that it is built upon a foundation of truth and honesty in communication.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Interestingly, the Moon opposite Mercury will put you in a precarious position with your romantic partner in so much as something said on this day will alter the course of the relationship from here on in.

If you have been struggling in this relationship, what will happen on this day, August 13, 2022, will bring in a new light, and that light will shine down on what must take place if the two of you are to continue on in any form or fashion.

This doesn't imply that the two of you will live in bliss from now on, but there will be a change that occurs as the Moon opposite Mercury is way too strong an influencer for it to be ignored in your life.

What it will bring is less drama and less tension. A talk will be had and peace will be made. This doesn't mean marital bliss; it means peace between the two parties. Today brings the straw that breaks the camel's back for the good of both of your lives.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.