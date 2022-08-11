The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Come To An End During The Moon Conjunct Saturn, August 11 – 12, 2022

The last thing anyone ever wants to admit is that their relationship has an expiration date on it and that their number is just about up.

During the Moon conjunct Saturn, many of us will come to terms with this uncomfortable feeling as we watch it turn into fact, right before our eyes.

The real issue with having a relationship fall apart on us is that it often doesn't come as a surprise. There's always that one little thing that goes unresolved and snowballs into a serious issue at some later date.

Well, during the Moon conjunct Saturn, on August 11 – 12, that date has arrived.

This transit doesn't go kind to anyone. It's not about kindness or compassion; it's about taking things to the extreme. It's about breaking up, falling out, and ending it all.

There may be solid reasons for a relationship to end or there might just be a change in attitude. That's all it takes for Moon conjunct Saturn to go full-throttle. If your relationship has seen some really harsh days in the recent past, you might be in line for a kick in the pants, Moon conjunct Saturn-style.

And while some of us might have expected this to happen, we still won't take it lightly, as this transit doesn't let anything go 'lightly.' It's all super tragic and horrifically devastating whether it is or not.

We might have even prayed for this breakup to happen, yet, now that it's here, all we can think to say is how unlucky we are, and how this all 'came out of nowhere.' It didn't come out of anywhere; it was part of the plan all along. We are humans; we're not meant for perfection. We can get over problems or we can't.

For Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces zodiac signs the writing on the wall was clear from the start.

During the Moon conjunct Saturn, August 11 – 12, 2022, these three zodiac signs find that their relationships do come to an end.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The odd thing about you and your relationships is that you run them as if they are games. You challenge your mates to a verbal duel, which they always lose, and then you resent them for being so weak.

You like to pretend that you've found true love, but your love for this person is co-dependent to the point where you literally need to use them as a punching bag; you are mean and nasty to this person, and during the Moon conjunct Saturn, they might just stand up to you this time.

There is just so far you can go, Virgo, before you tip the scales. The game is no longer fun, and you're coming to realize that you can't make it all better by calling them, 'babe' or 'honey.'

Your 'go-to' kind words are starting to make you look contrite and this has worn your partner down. During the Moon conjunct Saturn, your marriage, relationship, partnership, or date is going to end because you are too mean.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During Moon conjunct Saturn, your naiveté kicks in so big time that it will feel like a smack across the face as your partner tells you in no uncertain terms that they want out.

You thought you could get away with being inattentive and uncaring; sure, you love this person but they have started to represent prison life to you. In other words, being in a relationship with them makes you feel trapped, however, you never said anything about it.

You simply started becoming boring to them. You figured they would never notice if you didn't show up emotionally, but they have noticed, and now, they want to be rid of you.

This transit is a major wake-up call for you, Sagittarius, and it's telling you that relationships take two. You can't just 'be there' a little bit of the time, you have to commit to the whole shebang or expect a rebellion. Now, your partner is rebelling against you, as they show you their walking papers.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Even though you adore the idea of love and eternal romance, you've always known this is an ideal, a fantasy. Fun for the books and movies, but in real life? Just a dream. Your own relationship has started to deteriorate and you both know it.

It's on its last legs and both of you have no reason to jump start it, as you both have nothing to inspire a jump start. During the Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll feel the need to end things.

The days of talking it out are over. You have both come to the conclusion that you no longer love each other.

You'll have some great memories to share, but there is no future here. Sad as it may be, it's the first step to declaring your newfound freedom. Set ourselves free from the burden of having to keep this lie up. You are not a couple anymore, and it's time to own that as a reality.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.