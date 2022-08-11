The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, August 12, 2022

With our Moon in Pisces on this day, August 12, 2022, we should be at ease with our love lives and the people involved in them. It's the kind of day where we flow easily within the confines of the relationship, and all seems well in our worlds.

This day does not come with conflict or upset, in fact, because of its 'watery' Pisces nature, we pretty much feel very 'fluid' with everything that takes place. We flow with it, and that brings us contentment.

Today's luck in love isn't so much a parade of good fortune as it is a smooth blanket of good feeling, with little to no aggression whatsoever.

Sometimes being lucky in love is about being at peace, rather than winning a trip to Maui, even though that does sound pretty nice.

Still, who wants to go to Maui when all you do is fight with your partner?

That's where peace of mind comes in, and once we have that under our belts, we win all the races.

The Moon in Pisces stills the waters of our minds and allows us to accept our partners for all they are and all they are not. In this way, we, too, are accepted by them.

What we can also expect on this day, during this transit, is togetherness and engagement, meaning, we like being with our partners on this day.

We want to do chores together, cook together, and clean the house. Nothing seems like misery when we choose to do it together, in love and in peace. That is the luck this day brings us.

Here's what it takes for these three zodiac signs to be the luckiest in love on Friday, August 12, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You learned lessons early in life, and while many of these lessons didn't have much to do with love or romance, you did learn how to help yourself out of difficult situations.

You took to self-help books and coping skills in your early years and now it serves you well.

Being in a relationship for you is not as much of a challenge as it might have been had you not pursued the kind of spiritual path you are presently on.

Today, during Moon in Pisces, your self-work shows up in ways you never could have predicted, and yet, you know now why you are so at ease with your loved one.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

You did the work on yourself to earn this kind of peace, and with a Pisces lunation, you see that the person you've chosen to spend this time with is also just as at ease as you are. The relationship you are presently in is one based on growing, learning, and accepting. How fortunate you are, especially on this day.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'd much prefer an easy-going transit like Moon in Pisces over something harsh and Mars-oriented because you don't like to be pressured into feeling something you aren't feeling.

During Moon in Pisces, you get to just be you, and when you are with the person you love, you've come to know that just being you is all they need.

What you've also learned over the years is that 'just being you' needs to be tweaked here and there, and that if you can live happily with the idea of being less judgmental, then everybody feels better. And so, on this day, August 12, 2022, you will feel very accepting of your loved one and you will let them be.

When they are left alone without criticism, they come alive and they show you they're the very best. You can't take credit for this, however, Gemini, as you are not their boss. Sit back and enjoy the real love that you've been given. This is a work created by two.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're very much at home with Moon in Pisces, as it brings out your most peaceful side. You do not mind sharing space with your loved one today, in fact, you make room for them in your world.

Whether you are already living together or simply dating, you desire to be with them today, as they desire the same.

You will find that during Moon in Pisces, you don't feel like doing much, yet whatever you'll end up doing will be joyful.

You and your partner will feel as though there is no pressure to do anything particularly special today, and that will come as a great relief. Who knew? Sometimes, doing very little is exactly what is needed, and today you and your person will end up doing very little, yet enjoying it all very much because you are together, at peace with each other, and in total acceptance of life, as it is, today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.