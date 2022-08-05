The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes, August 8 – 14, 2022

While this week comes with its challenges, ups, downs and all around, there does seem to be an opening or two for some great news in the love department.

If there's a great week ahead for love and romance, there's a good chance that none of it will surprise us.

We worked for this love; we wanted it to happen. Fortunately, this week provides us with enough cosmic backup to finally let us experience the love we've worked so hard to achieve.

Our helpers today come in the form of transits Moon square Neptune, Moon trine Mercury, Moon square Jupiter, a Full Moon in Aquarius, Venus in Leo, and our Moon finally resting well in Pisces by the week's end.

These transits spell peace of mind and an ability to relax regarding love. We will put aside our paranoias this week, and in doing so, we will make space in our hearts for love to bloom.

We will also see some swift and wise decision-making taking place on the topic of money and financial upgrade. Many of us will take the general good vibe of the week and use it for more than just love; we will invest in what will be important to us down the road.

Financial decisions made this week should be done with knowledge and foresight; take the advice of experts in this field, and know that certain rewards are only available through risk. All in all, we should be experiencing an excellent week.

Good news arrives for Taurus, Scorpio and Pisces—the three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes, August 8 – 14, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're going to be relying upon your common sense this week as this is the only thing that is readily available to you. You'll make quick decisions that require wisdom, the kind only you have, and you'll benefit greatly from these choices. You can't get any better at work than what you've been doing, and you need a break.

You are well respected and honored for your contributions, so when you ask for a break, you'll get what you need.

You are also well-supported by a loving partner who makes their intentions for a long life together known to you this week.

You've crossed over many hurdles with this person, and you've come to trust in them fully. While this week doesn't have you shouting, 'Hurray!' it will have you feeling confident about who you are and the situations you are presently in. Your keyword this week is definitely: confidence.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week brings you the idea of when to act and when to hold back. In your love life, this will be important, as you don't want to ruin something that's been put into motion. You and the person you are with have committed to a certain lifestyle.

While that has brought you joy, you don't want to start questioning it, too, as that might bring unwanted feelings of doubt to your partner.

What makes this week so great is that you can finally trust in your own self, which allows you to pull back and NOT say every single thing on your mind.

While self-expression is important in every relationship, so is discretion. You are learning to respect the boundaries of others, and in your romance, this works like a charm. You and your person will become even closer this week, opening the doors to an even more optimistic future together.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel clearheaded and ready for the world, so to speak, and during this week, you will act on that sense of confidence and clarity. Decisions that require your fullest attention will not only be made but will be made properly and with the wisdom behind them.

In love, you will find that you and your partner will discuss things like dreams, hopes and plans for the future. No doubt creeps in to undermine anything as you both are secure in your love for each other. With this as your backbone, you feel you and your partners are a power duo, unstoppable and all in for the good of it.

Together, you will make a financial decision that may end up being one of the best things you'll ever do together. That you trust each other is key here, Pisces. This week promises to be fantastic on that level.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.