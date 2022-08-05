Mercury is the planet of change. Because this planet and its associated transits are aligned with speed, processing, analysis and efficiency, we may see that much of our lives will be affected in personal ways during this time.

We are looking at Moon square Mercury, which makes it especially easy for us to gain perspective on things like friendship, work situations and plans for the future.

During Moon square Mercury, some of the signs here today will concentrate on the friendships they've developed over the last few years.

New friendships fall into this category as well. Still, the old, solid friendship will remain the same, unchanged and therefore not affected by Moon square Mercury's transient nature.

We will find that on this day, August 6, we might either be put off by something a friend said or impressed with their insight.

Whichever way our perception of them goes, we will notice that there will be a change in the way we see them, and that will affect the friendship.

Another thing that easily happens during Moon square Mercury is that we find it easier to communicate what's on our minds, especially in friendships.

So, suppose we have a mini-argument with a friend. In that case, this is a good time to iron out those differences so that the friendship doesn't take on negativity.

As we all know, one little thing can go wrong in a friendship and depending on how large our egos are (and they are all huge), we might end up sacrificing something that could be great.

So hang in there and have patience with friendships; this isn't the time to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

This is a great time to recognize a good friendship and keep it alive with conversation, communication and compassionate understanding.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change During The Moon Square Mercury On Saturday, August 6, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are just as passionate about your friendships as you have been about your love relationships, if not more so. During Moon square Mercury, you will propose something to a friend of yours that, should they accept, will take your friendship to a new level.

This could mean that you wish to travel to a faraway place with them, which would mean that you trust them enough to get involved in such an endeavor.

You feel like you can, and it's up to you to be the leader in this endeavor. You've always been the lead player in your friendships, but that doesn't mean you want to be the boss, and that's what you'd like to communicate to your buddy.

You want this friendship to be equal, and they seem to love you so much that they'll want to get on board with that idea. Make plans for traveling together, Aries. The time is right.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are incredibly social, and you could have dozens of friends on hand, waiting for you to show up and start the party. People in your life know you are the star, but honestly, you only want one special friend to share the world in your own way.

You have that friend; they've been with you for a long time. What's happened is that you feel the time has eroded what was so special and has left both of you feeling bored of each other's presence.

Oh, life, how cruel you can be!

And so, with Moon square Mercury as your guide, you and your friend will re-write the rules and jumpstart the friendship again.

Why let a good thing go to waste, especially in a world filled with average acquaintances? Best friends are hard to find, and being that you already have one, work on the relationship that's already rock solid. Commence the positive changes!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have many 'best' friends, yet you're pretty much of the mindset that nobody stands out in particular. You're happy to have 'excellent acquaintances until it hits you that maybe it would be nice to change things up a bit with this person in your life.

This friend is truly special to you, but you've hidden your feelings from them because you believe saying things like "I love you" are just too corny. That's your problem, Aquarius.

You can't say "I love you" without making a big deal. You don't believe in those words, but during Moon square Mercury, you will hear your friend say them to you, and you will wonder if it's really all that horrendous a phrase after all.

You might just find yourself saying those three little words to your good friend, and guess what? You'll not only make them happy, but you'll also survive the corniness — surprise, surprise.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.