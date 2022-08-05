The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Saturday, August 6, 2022

Most love affairs start with high hopes and a lot of caution. If things all go well, we start to build confidence, and before long, we may find ourselves falling deeply in love with this person who was, at one point, a total stranger.

On August 6, 2022, something beautiful will happen to many people: we will be falling in love with someone new, and it's going to feel so good.

With the helping hand of the Moon in Sagittarius trine Venus, we might as well consider love to be our destiny; it's just that good. Today puts us in the right place at the right time for the kind of infatuation that zips right into full-blown 'mad' love.

There's no in-between phase; we jump right into the hopelessly, madly, passionately in love stage, and anyone who's been in love before knows nothing like this feeling. We're not concerned about whether it will last a lifetime or three seconds; all we know is that it feels good right NOW, and that's all that matters.

Moon trine Venus makes us see everything with rose-tinted lenses. The person in front of us? They are drop-dead gorgeous.

And yes, while so much of today's love is about physical attraction, we won't mind. We're not concerned with the big picture today.

We are smitten with the moment, the spontaneous NOW, the essence of the second. During Moon in Sagittarius trine Venus, we will fall in love so hard that we will probably forget our names.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, these three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If it isn't 'all the way, then you are not interested, and that's how today's transit is going to hit you in the love department. During Moon in Sagittarius trine Venus, you can only see beauty. And you want that beauty in your life in the form of love and passion.

There's someone new in your life, and you may be having a first date with them tonight. That's fantastic because this is the start of something new and exciting. The Sagittarius aspect of this transit makes you feel optimistic about what's to come. However, your interest is not focused on anything about the distant future.

You are simply overjoyed to be with this new person. As the minutes tick by, you'll find they are enchanting, and you want to fall into that magic, Aries. In fact, you feel like you deserve it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you had your way, you'd never stop being in love as it's the best feeling you've ever had. You know that it comes with its highs and lows, but in its early stages, it's just about the greatest 'high' you can think of. And today will have you enjoying that high once again as you being the journey of a new love affair.

Wow, it's like a breath of fresh air, and you didn't think you had it. You might even break down and cry tears of happiness at the idea that you are THIS lucky; how did this happen to you? Well, it happened because you were at the right place and time.

With the help of the Moon in Sagittarius trine Venus, you found yourself in front of the rightest person you can muster up. This is a dream come true for you, Leo, and you will be bouncing up and down with giddy joy today because of it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You get a little tired of having to compromise just about everything that means anything to you when it comes to love and romance, and yet, today has something totally unexpected coming your way; you will be falling in love today, and as that goes, your worries about being controlled are nil.

There's a new person in your life, and they not only do not want to control you, but they don't want to compromise you in any way. Then again, the 'in love' phase tends to feel like this, but don't let your jaded side take over. Enjoy the moment, and let it happen.

What is life worth if you over-analyze everything, especially if the result is always to seek out what's wrong with it? Don't worry about the future or how it will all fall apart. Just live in the day and let the love right in front of your eye flourish.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.