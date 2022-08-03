Today's luck in love falls on the ones who are ready to open up their mouths and speak the truth.

We spend a lot of time repressing our thoughts, and sometimes, many of those thoughts are actually beautiful, wonderful, and exciting ideas that we hold back on because we fear being made fun of, or rejected for expressing them.

Communication is such an important thing for lovers, and the actual expression of WORDS can literally terrify certain people into holding back forever.

We are fortunate on August 4, as we are coming into Mercury in Virgo, and Moon sextile Mercury — two power transits that aid us in our ability to say what's on our mind.

The main reason that most couples break up is because of poor communication skills, which leads to misunderstandings and mistakes being made because nobody spoke up or said their truth. Today is the day to bring that truth into the light. There's something to the expression, 'the truth will set you free.'

When we speak the truth, we don't need to worry about remembering what lie we told, and we don't have to suffer the consequences of withholding info, simply because we weren't brave enough, to be honest.

Today is for honesty and revelation. Certain signs of the zodiac will be all over this idea as it's not only a good one but a working tool that helps build long-lasting relationships.

So, do yourself a good deed today and tell your partner or date or friend what's on your mind...especially if you love and adore them. It's always nice to be told that we are loved. Be that person today — be the one who says, "I love you."

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Thursday, August 4, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You fluctuate back and forth when it comes to telling the truth, and while you don't offer lies, per se, you have been known to withhold information from a romantic partner, mainly because you don't want them to see you in a less than favorable light.

With Moon sextile Mercury, you'll be pushing aside your fears and going right for the truth...there's something your partner needs to know, and thankfully, it's something good.

Today brings you the nerve to tell them like it is, without hesitation.

What held you back is the idea that this may lead to more and more 'open and honest' communication, and that's not something you're ready for, as of yet. However, the good reception you'll receive may inspire you to change your attitude about letting them in on your secrets. Don't doubt yourself, Aries...you really are as good as you say you are.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The way you learn how to communicate is by example; someone close to you has told you that this is the only way to keep a romance going and because you trust that person, you apply their words of wisdom to your own life.

This could be your mother or a good friend, but there's something about the way they tell you this advice that suddenly makes huge sense to you.

You intend to use this 'honesty is the best policy' deal with your partner today, and while you may be hesitant, you will be met with such approval and acceptance that you'll wonder why you never put this into play before.

With the Moon sextile Mercury on your side, you will think things through before sharing them, so nothing comes out of your mouth spontaneously; there are no mistakes made today because Mercury moves you in wise ways. Prepare for the next positive change in your present relationship.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today brings you one of those 'strike while the iron is hot' maneuvers as you will take full advantage of Moon sextile Mercury and use it to say something to your loved one — something you've wanted to say for a long time.

It may even be 'pop the question' time, as that's something you've been dwelling on as well. You, like just about everyone else in the world, fear rejection.

There may be no reason in the world for you to be rejected, especially considering how much your partner adores you, and yet, it's only human to get jittery on the topic of taking the relationship to the next level, especially one that might have something to do with marriage.

Well, today, you'll find the nerve to say what's on your mind and you'll find something else, as well: A totally joyful response on the part of the person you'll be engaging with. It just doesn't get better than this, Gemini. Congrats.

