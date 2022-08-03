As the Moon enters Scorpio, we may feel very in tune with our surroundings; our empathy levels are up. If someone we know isn't feeling well, we will feel for them. If we pick up on something negative, we'll internalize it and it will make us feel worried, or nervous.

What tops this off is that, while we are in this sensitive state, we're also in the company of Moon square Pluto, which taints the entire picture and lets us know that we'll be picking up on all of the dark energies around us.

August 4, 2022, isn't so much about negative actions or bad behavior; we won't fall into bad luck or be fooled by friends...we will, however, be stuck in our minds, and that's where all of the trouble of the day lies.

We may not start out thinking negative, dark thoughts, but as the day goes on, we may notice that we're feeling more and more anxious and on edge. This is the direct experience of Moon square Pluto during a Scorpio lunation.

Our emotions may range according to a topic, as well, meaning we may fear that something is wrong with our health, or we may take the hypersensitivity in a completely different direction and fantasize that we're not going to get paid for our work, or that we might have done something wrong by accident.

We anticipate repercussions and consequences for things that haven't happened. If we can stand back and witness our minds at play, we may be able to escape what can only be known as totally annoying and bordering on paranoia.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, August 4, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are always particularly susceptible to the negativity that generally comes along with a transit like Moon square Pluto, but today's going to hit you in a big way. You know you'll get past it, but there will be moments during the day when you'll second-guess yourself to such a degree that you may want to just take a break from whatever it is that you're doing to rest.

Living inside your head is no strange place for you; you're used to overthinking and taking things the wrong way you may come to understand something that will happen to you on this day as more serious than it is, and time will have to pass before you're able to take it lightly.

Today is dramatic, and you are the one who causes the drama for yourself. It's nothing that will keep you down for long, but it does have the power and potential to ruin your day today. Remember: it's all in your mind.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are a creature of routine; you enjoy knowing what your next step will be and you've lived your life successfully due to this kind of habitual behavior. If it works for you, then it will continue to work for you. However, you are not able to stick with your routine today, due to some nasty Pluto transiting, and that's going to throw you off balance.

As a Libra, balance is your thing, and so is timing. What makes this day a little rough for you is that you keep on missing the mark with something you are involved in. For instance, if you are bidding on something on eBay, you'll continuously miss the moment, causing you to lose the auction.

The hard part of the day is all about this kind of hit-and-miss idea. You may show up somewhere and realize you don't have to be there until tomorrow, or worse; you could show up a day late, completely unaware. While you have great integrity, you will find that it is nowhere to be found on a day like today.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may start the day out feeling mighty fine, even powerful, Scorpio, as the Moon enters your sign. Slowly, but surely, as the day goes on, you'll notice that the power you feel doesn't seem to have a proper place to go, and you may end up directing that energy towards something that ends up hurting you.

Today is a day where prideful moves are made that end in humiliating results. You are no stranger to the dark energy of Moon square Pluto, but today it's not really working for you, but rather, against you. You may think you can get away with something today, in the way of "nobody's looking so let me see what I can get away with."

That will start the process of misdirected energy up, and you'll end up regretting your moves. Stick to the rules, Scorpio; it's fun to be the rebel, but it's not fun to get caught and have to pay the price.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.