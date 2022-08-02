We've been so trained to think that the idea of NOT wanting to settle down is a bad thing as if there's some kind of mental issue involved that won't let the person become attached to another.

From the moment we start to pick up on social behavior, we get this one message drilled into our skulls, over and over: find a mate and stay with them forever. That's the law of the land. It's as if we're all just one big mind that's split up into separate bodies and out of fear of not fitting in, we do 'as we're told.'

Here's the thing: we're not all the same. Yes, we have the same basic needs and parameters, but not everyone is 'bad' because they stray from the popular path of 'getting married, settling down, and having kids.'

And if we are one of those who refuse to settle down, it's about personal choice and love of life, rather than some stamped-on-metal problem or some system that tries to make us believe we're aloof, incapable of love, or promiscuous.

Love of life, yes. Venus sextile Uranus is the transit that promotes spontaneity and the love of life.

This helps us to focus on the positive aspects of refusing to settle down.

Not everything is based on pain, and refusing to settle down isn't an act of rebellion; it's a personal choice, once again.

Those who do not feel the desire to commit to one person alone are inspired during Venus sextile Uranus; this transit lets us know that there's more to life than settling into one relationship.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Settle Down During Venus Sextile Uranus, August 2 - 5, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While everyone expects you to fall into place and do what's been cut out for you to do, you've never been one to do anything where your heart is not into it.

You've always followed your gut instinct and it's never been anything but reliable.

During Venus sextile Uranus, you will experience a refreshed sense of self; you are the only one who truly knows who you are, and this knowledge allows you to be true and authentically YOU. If you want to settle down, then you will but that would only happen if you want it that way.

During this transit, settling into a one-on-one relationship is most certainly not something that interests you and no matter how much pressure you feel from others to follow in line, you simply won't.

You are not that person. You decide what you do, not somebody else, and this will never be otherwise. If you don't feel like settling down, or you refuse to, it's because you are true to your nature; you're the boss of yourself.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Venus sextile Uranus is perfectly suited for you and your sense of independence. There's no denying it; you prefer to be your own best friend.

You are the one who comes through for you, and while that might make someone else laugh, you know what's true for you and no one else can take that away. You may feel the pressure to settle down, and you may even feel that from someone you are in a relationship with today.

They want your signature on the dotted line, and that's the stuff that scares you away.

Venus sextile Uranus inspires you to say what's on your mind, to tell this person that you love them or care about them very, very much but that you're not the commitment type. They may get angry but if they truly do love you, then they have to accept you as you are or walk. Either way, you need to remain true to yourself.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You took the long road to make the big decision, and that is, of course, to not settle down in any relationship certainly not for too long, at least. Experience has shown you that you, personally, do not take well to breaking up or emotional turmoil; you have found that you lose way too much by taking a chance on committed relationships, and if they fall apart — so do you.

You know yourself too well to go back to that kind of vulnerability, and honestly, you don't feel like you're losing out on anything, despite the 'way' of human beings and their need to settle down.

During Venus sextile Uranus, you feel free and easy; this is the transit that absolutely supports your free spirit and independent ways. You only follow your own drumbeat, and you always will. Settling down is for someone else, but never for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.