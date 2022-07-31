Not only is today, August 2, about to be a great day for love and romance, it's going to be the day where things happen that are almost too good to be true but the kicker is: they are true, and they are positive and filled to the brim with love and excitement.

We've got a beautiful and helpful transit on our side today and that is the Sun sextile Moon, which makes everything in our love life seem possible and hopeful.

Along with the Sun sextile Moon we have Venus sextile Mars, which adds to the energy factor, meaning, if we want to show our love to someone special, we feel fearless — nothing gets in our way. There's no room today for misunderstandings or even feelings of doubt.

Love saves the day, and that love might be great or small, new or old whatever state that love is in, it's positive and it's going to work for us. We don't fear 'dreaming of the future' on this day, in fact, today is a great one for figuring out exactly what we are going to do in the future, in terms of our love and our lives.

We are also fortunate to have Moon in Libra, which totally brings us down to earth so that our hopes and dreams don't exist merely in the fantastical stratosphere of things that can never happen. Libra energy brings the reality factor into what we do today, which allows us to make realistic plans with the people we love.

When we KNOW we can accomplish those goals, we feel even more stoked to approach them. Today is a good day for positivity and working together with the person you love and adore. Love is definitely in the air and in the cosmos.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, August 2, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is a good day to start over and when it comes to love, you're about ready for anything. You aren't up for letting this love affair turn into something mediocre, and while that's one of the things that happen naturally to couples who've been together for a long time, you are resistant to this kind of 'settling in'. You want fun and you've come to terms with the idea that it's on you to make this happen.

This new concept of participating in the upkeep of your own love affair is due to Moon in Libra, which really helps you out today. And it's hard for you to admit that anything is wrong during the Sun sextile Moon, as all seems very doable.

This is the first day in a long time that you've actually felt positive and ready to do your part. No more resentment being kept warm on the back burner. It's time to start anew, knowing that you're on the road to success.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luck in love comes to you as a surprise today, Libra, as this is the last thing you expected to happen. What you are in store for is a visit from an old friend that is going to be more than eye-opening; it's going to shed light on an old misunderstanding that has the potential of turning into a new love affair. Yes, it's convoluted, but it's your life and only you know how such a thing could occur.

Then again, with Sun trine Moon in Libra, it's as if the cards are all stacked on your side, and that you might not able to go wrong today. It's a lucky day in more than love, so don't fear opening your mouth and saying something to someone that might make their day, as well.

Spend money on gifts for both yourself and others, as luck extends itself to feelings of generosity, thanks to Jupiter's influence. You should do well today, Libra. Enjoy yourself.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing that makes you feel at ease, it's knowing that you're not the only one in this relationship that's doing all the loving. You really detest feeling like you love them more than they love you, but you're happy to know they, at least, love you just as much.

And this is one of the things that you'll find out today and it will show in your partner's actions, rather than their words. Something you've always wanted — it could be a materialistic 'thing' or a way of showing love — is heading your way today, and it's going to make you very happy. And when you feel happy, you also feel grateful, and that feelings make you humble.

Your day is floating high on the wings of Venus sextile Mars, which makes you know that you are not alone in this love affair; your person is madly in love with you, Sagittarius. Ain't that a kick in the head?!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.