The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Tuesday, August 2, 2022

On this day, August 2, 2022, three zodiac signs will experience rejections, and this may be in love or in employment.

What we've got to work with here is the Moon opposite Jupiter, which gets in the way of our big plans, and Venus sextile Uranus, which may have us arguing a little too passionately with our partner or love interest. There is absolutely no call for alarm, though there is the advice of 'pull back before you let things get out of hand.'

What we need to avoid on a day like this is letting our negative feelings take over. We know what we want and while today may bring in the element of doubt, it's not necessarily going to fall apart. We have to err on the side of believing in ourselves.

We have goals and dreams, and during the Moon opposite Jupiter, we may feel as though we've bitten off more than we can chew. Today gives us the opportunity to put our dreams into perspective so that we can approach them realistically.

On August 2, we may come up against a difference of opinion that could potentially halt our progress. We might be told that we can't do something, or that we are not allowed to proceed. This could bring about anger in certain zodiac signs, or it could be used as a tool for further and more positive pursuits.

We can expect delays today, even a major setback at work. What's important to know is that every single that happens happens for a reason. All is not lost today; it just feels it, but it isn't. Hang in there, it's all going to get better — soon.

Here's the warning for Aries, Capricorn, and Aquarius who are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes coming on August 2, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Ordinarily, when there's a Jupiter transit, you take the energy of it with you and you run. You get things done and you feel positive about everything you put your mind to; however, during the Moon opposite Jupiter, that energy seems to feel like more of a drain than an inspiration.

Today brings a feeling of being sapped and while that's not a good feeling, you might take it a little too hard, and you may find yourself doing that thing you never do: giving up. You've gotten it into your head that there's no place for you 'out there' and that all of your talents and desires have nowhere to go.

Understand this, Aries, there is always a place for you, your talents and your brilliance. Today is just not a good day and others are not as open to you as they might have been in the past. It's OK, this is only a temporary phase and you'll do just fine tomorrow. Keep the faith, Aries.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may find that the hard part of today falls on understanding what's going on in your romantic relationship right now. You may be getting over an argument that you've had and now, the two of you have a bad taste in your mouths as something 'nasty' was said, and is now bitterly regretted.

That's how Venus sextile Uranus works to upset the lovers of the world. And you might be part of that damage, though know that it's only a momentary phase and will pass shortly. Don't let those nasty words become your new religion; you don't need to believe in one small fight.

You and your mate are bigger than this, and even though acts of rebellion will happen, you can rest assured in knowing that even though words DO hurt, actions are even worse, and neither one of us has any intention of doing any real damage. This is a passing phase; trust in your love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been on a roll these days with getting creative projects done and setting up new and fabulous ideas for yourself to continue on with, and yet, today, you may run into an annoying obstacle. It seems that the Moon opposite Jupiter puts a damper on your progress by placing in your way a rejection that you cannot ignore.

You feel a little outraged at first, followed by wanting to take your anger out in revenge but all of this dissipates by the time evening rolls around. You're not used to being rejected, and while this one isn't personal or romantic in nature, it's still an active deterrent and will halt you in your place.

Today is the day where it's best to put your major idea aside and accept that it will be done on another day when you're feeling just as charged up as you usually are when you've got the inspiration on your side.

