The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, August 7, 2022

Today Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces align bringing loving and warm energy to the day.

Venus is the planet of love, money and even matters involving the home.

Currently, in Cancer, it is looking for greater commitment from you toward every area of your life, just as it is also having others look at that from you.

Venus in Cancer is focused more on the home and root structure of your life rather than how to get ahead.

However, with Jupiter and Saturn both retrograde right now, there is no escaping the reality that everything has a deeper meaning.

This is the energy that Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces bring in today.

It is not in the form of a hard lesson though and very well carries through some of the lighter energy of yesterday’s astrology that was centered around more joy.

Whatever you hope to receive from life or from those in it, you must be willing to put it out in the universe yourself.

Saturn is known as the planet that rules karma; however, this auspicious connection between Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces is also about bringing you events and opportunities today that tie back to choices you already made and energy you already have sent out in the world.

Karma itself is not a terrible thing, but often we do not always want to take our own medicine and so instead it is easier to blame the law of the universe than to self-reflect.

Today though carries a simpler message, show kindness, and receive kindness.

There are surprise gifts in store for you today as all the joy, the conscious decisions, and the helpfulness that you have put into the universe is about to come right back to you.

The Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Sunday, August 7, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Cancer uniting with Pisces in Neptune is going to deliver some beautiful moments today that tie into the truth that you have been putting out into the universe lately. It can be scary, especially for you, to open up and speak what it is your feeling and what you need from those in your life. But it is also the only way for you to receive it. The more you stand in your own truth, the more you invite those around you to stand in yours.

It is also a message to the universe that you are ready for whatever the truth is of those around you, no longer living in denial or avoidance. Today is a huge gift for you. Venus is wrapping up its time in Cancer and will be transitioning into Leo in just a few days, so not only is this a karmic reward for past actions and choices, but it is also wrapping up this period of lessons for you.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces help you believe the best again about life and those that you share it with. Sometimes things can seem worse than they are and if you are not used to sharing your truth, it can seem scary, but it does not mean that it is. Let yourself believe in the best-case scenario today and enjoy receiving the benefits of a lot of your recent handwork.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is the main ruler of your sign, so as it moves through Pisces, you are always more affected than others. Neptune rules beautiful areas of life like unconditional love and the ability to dream. However, it can also influence the fantasy world you chose to live within and what that means for the choices that you make.

Today is about you understanding that while that fantasy world can be beautiful, nothing can take the place of reality. There have been a lot of moments since the start of the year where you have chosen to see things as they are rather than how you hope that they will be.

It has not always been easy but when you have based your decisions on this factor instead of just simply imagining or hoping that life will become what you have dreamed, it means you are changing your own vibration.

This allows you able to build a life that is more stable and consistent. After some challenging decisions recently to see things as they are, Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces bestow some beautiful gifts upon you. This will encourage you to keep grounding yourself so that you end up living a life created from your dreams, instead of only imagining who you are.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Sun is in Leo today, making itself comfortable as it aligns with the Moon in the fellow fire of Sagittarius. The Sun is all about external action and choices and Venus in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces are going to be helping you see that ultimately if you want a different life this is where you need to begin.

The Sun is at home in your zodiac sign, encouraging you to follow your heart and to live life boldly and on your terms. Sagittarius encourages you to try something new, to be adventurous and to go in pursuit of your highest truth.

Today you may find that the energy you get back from the universe is reminding you that you need to reflect on if the choices you have made align with the life that you want to live. For you acting is the easy part but making sure that it is all going to add up to a life that is well-lived is another matter. It is time to let the energy of today have you slow down a bit and see what you can do differently to ensure that you really are living a life based on what you genuinely want and not what another person does.

You are meant to live courageously and take risks where you can. If you are living a surprisingly safe life, then it may be time to let yourself expand and to realize that the greatest rewards are only found through the greatest risk.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.