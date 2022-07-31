The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, August 1 - 7, 2022

During the week of August 1 through August 7, 2022, we will hold in our hands the idea of working towards a goal in love.

We have everything we need and as the week progresses, we will start to see that if love is truly what we want, then love is exactly what we'll get.

This is a very positive week for romance and fantasy, and it's also the kind of week that lets us know that we are not simply witnessing things fall into place.

We are the ones responsible for the luck that is making itself available to us.

We have the fortune-bringing transits at the ready; these transits are here to bring us luck in love, and that means it's up to us to either take advantage of what literally WANTS to come our way, or we can sit this one out and possibly miss the love that we might have been destined to find.

We are looking at Venus sextile Uranus, which will help us to get over our inhibitions, and Mercury in Virgo, which practically paves the way for loving communication and right understanding.

In terms of intimacy, we've got the Moon in Scorpio, coming up on Friday, August 5, and that should take our bedroom lives into the stratosphere.

Rounding out the week with the Moon in Sagittarius, many of us will feel secure in the love we've found, if not daring and ready to move forward with it into new realms of romantic experience. This week takes us from day one of new love, all the way through to the feeling that this new or old love has the capacity to last a lifetime.

1. Gemini



(May 21 - June 20)

You'll notice something almost magical happen to you during this week, Gemini, and that will take place in the form of communication. It's as if you and your love interest have stumbled upon a new way to share ideas this may be due to you both being involved in the same project, or it may be something new. Whatever it is, it has you both feeling a little more open, and a lot more trusting of each other.

Perhaps that was the missing link: the trust. You both never really admitted to it, but you weren't all there when it came to fully trusting the other, and something will occur this week that will put you both on the right track for the same kind of thinking.

It's as if you've jumped over a very natural hurdle, but that hurdle had a meaning. Now that you've learned what that hurdle represents, you can move on to the next level of your relationship together. Love affairs always progress in phases, and you are ready to get on board with the next phase.



2. Virgo



(August 23 - September 22)

Love and romance are looking good for you this week, Virgo, as you seem to be on your way to getting something you want, and that is, of course, ATTENTION. You're pretty simply when it comes down to it; you don't ask for much, but you cannot thrive in a relationship if your partner isn't paying you the kind of attention that you like to receive.

The last thing you want is to be ignored, and it seems that the person you share your love with has finally caught on; yes, they have taken the hint and they are honestly interested in doing whatever it is you want in order to please you.

They realize that they've got a 'great catch' in you, and that you deserve the praise and flattery and support that they've been withholding from you. All they needed was a prod, and it seems that you've done your work on this. Now, you can allow the week to take over, as it will bring you everything you've wished for in love.

3. Scorpio



(October 23 - November 21)

For all the bravado you give off, you still haven't come to terms with how to tell your partner what you want them to do...intimately. You've been shy, and even though you are Scorpio, you have always kept a degree of inhibition in the bedroom. You know what you want and you know how much it will please your partner to be able to come through for you on this, and with Mercury in Virgo, you should be in luck this week.

What starts out as 'something on your mind' rapidly morphs into an all out obsession to make it into reality. And that is what's going to happen with your romantic life; you are going to go from shy, inhibited partner to wild and crazy lover. The sky is the limit this week, Scorpio. Break down the gates and let your love shine, as only you can do. Happy days are here.

