The truth is that nobody likes being told, "No." We don't want to be told by anyone that we either can't do something or that we're incapable of doing it we simply don't want to hear someone else's opinion when it comes to what we want to do or what we feel is our business alone.

Today brings with it those who wish to criticize, judge and advise, and all of it is unwanted and unsolicited. Today is the day where we all say, en masse, "Mind your own business."

Today, we have a transit that is basically cut out for bringing us interruptions and obstacles, and that transit is Mercury's opposition to Saturn.

With this transit in place, we will be hearing all manner of ridiculous commentary; some words will be meant for us to hear, and some for others, but so much of what we'll overhear today will be in the form of an insult or condescending tone.

Because it's a Mercury transit, we know that its most powerful form comes as words, today. Get ready for hearing things you wish you'd never heard.

What makes this a rough day is how we react to what we hear. We can overreact and take everything to heart, which will definitely be a day-ruiner, or, we can just laugh inwardly at those who feel so desperate in their attempt to assert their power and control. The best way to get through Mercury's opposition to Saturn is to ignore it as best as we can. This will be an individual choice.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, July 31, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will get to experience both sides of the coin today, Leo, as Mercury's opposition Saturn aggravates you and those around you to the point where everyone simply turns on each other, for no good reason at all.

You really do not like it when others take you for granted or think you're an idiot, which you certainly are not. However, today you'll come into contact with someone who totally underestimates you and decides that you are worthy of them picking on you.

And so, while they deliver blow after blow, your patience will run out and then you'll easily step into the role of aggressor.

This person is able to wreak the worst out of you, and while you resent this, you can't help but want to exact revenge on them. And so, you spew insult after insult, hoping to shut them down once and for all.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes, you just can't help yourself, Sagittarius, and today is one of those days where you 'forget' to be discreet and you end up hurting someone's feelings. You'd like to think that you aren't doing this intentionally, but you're way too smart to know this as truth; you are passive-aggressive today, during Mercury's opposition to Saturn, and the only thing you'll get out of this kind of behavior is someone else's knowledge of you as an annoying person.

Yes, that's your prize for being a know-it-all who can't figure out when to shut up. You'll be thought of as a nasty snob who can't 'read the room' and always ends up insulting everyone while claiming that you 'didn't do it on purpose.' Oh waa waa. You are intentionally vicious and you know it. Admit it and move off it already.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You like to think that you're good at sticking with your principles, and while that is definitely an excellent thing, you're also someone who can come off as a total snob, and that's how it's going to go down today, during Mercury opposition Saturn. You want to 'teach someone a lesson' because, for some reason, this person offends you with the way they do something something that is NOT your business.

Yet, you feel the burning need to show them the way, and guess what? They aren't having any of it. They do not want your opinion, Aquarius, whether it's brilliant or moronic. They believe in themselves and they don't feel that you can add to that picture. Still, you'll try as you believe you are doing this 'for their own sake.' Actually, you're doing it because it satisfies your ego, and nothing more.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.