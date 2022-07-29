The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Saturday, July 30, 2022

It's easy enough to feel the love vibe as Leo Sun rules the season and puts us all in a good mood. Summer breezes and lazy days make for the perfect fantasy; how nice it would be to have someone to snuggle with ... how nice it would be to simply spend time with the one we love.

Today brings such luck, and while we're all privy to this kind of good fortune, certain signs will benefit from the transits at play on this day.

While these transits, the Moon opposition to Saturn, and the Moon is in Virgo. So don't automatically spell 'great day for love' we will be using them as stepping stones. There will be small but meaningful lessons going on today and we will learn from them.

What we gain are new ways to approach our loved ones and the knowledge of what our partner's boundaries are. We will also be able to 'politely' let our partners know that we, too, have our boundaries and that respect is the best option when it comes to honoring each other's private space.

We may pick at our partner today, not realizing that we are doing something that they truly dislike. Fortunately, today comes with a sense of balance that can only lead to peace, so we will pick up on these cues and we will stop.

Learning how to please and live with our partners today will be a pleasurable experience; there is no pride to stand in our way. We want to learn how to love our person for as long as we live, and to do so, we have to come to terms with the concept of boundaries; both theirs and our own.

Miracles really can happen, no matter what the circumstances are. That's why things work out for Gemini, Cancer, and Pisces.

Here's the horoscope for these three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on July 30, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll get your snuggles in today, and both you and your person will be delighted to have the time to be together. You've come a long way with this person and you don't want to blow it. You've had too many experiences of what it's like to suffer the consequences of your own bad behavior and you're not about to let that happen again.

You know when NOT to cross the line and even though you are tempted, you hold back, and good for you for being so discreet, Gemini. You've come to understand that loving a person doesn't necessarily mean you get to psychoanalyze them night and day, and you've certainly learned that they don't appreciate being thought of as someone you need to save. Live and let live. Enjoy the love you have as you will today. There is nothing to analyze here; just let it be.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a sense of peace and security where love is concerned for you, today, Cancer, and that's just as you like it. Finally, you'll be spending the day with the one you love, and there won't be any call for dismay or criticism.

This implies that in the past, you've felt as if your lover has been a little too harsh in their judgments of you, and if they continued on with this attitude, you'd surely leave them. Well, it does seem as though you've both passed the test of time and now, with the proper understanding of each other's limits, you can move forward, together, without fear.

Yes, there are lessons in today's dealings and they all end up with both of you feeling as though you can finally trust and respect each other for who you are, as opposed to some ideal that you might have placed on each other a while back. Now is the only moment, and you will get to experience the now moment in love and in peace.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

July 30 turns out to be a great day after all, and you weren't that sure if such a thing could happen, as you and your loved one have had a few ups and downs as of lately. That's the great thing about couples who endure; they work it out.

Ups, downs, whatevers ... you're not about to cave that easily, and neither is the person you are in a relationship with. It seems that you've both gone through some hard personal transformations in recent times, and you've both grown as individuals.

While this could take another couple into the disaster zone, it's only made the two of you closer than ever and today will give you the opportunity to demonstrate the strength and stamina of the relationships you've worked so hard to build.

You'll notice things about your lover today that simply blow your mind in all the right ways. Today lets you know that you've done the work, and now you can enjoy a beautiful life with the person you've worked so hard with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.