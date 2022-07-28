The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, July 29, 2022

July 29 presents us with a fortune-bringing transit — if we are big enough to accept the challenge it presents to us.

We are looking at the Moon conjunct Mercury, which comes at us like a blessing. Basically, this transit puts us in the position of being able to have a calm, decent conversation with the person we love, and as we all know, these kinds of communications are not as common as we'd like to 'say' they are.

Today, we are given the gift of honesty; if we choose, we can take that gift and make something amazing out of it.

Some of us will jump at the chance to be able to speak honestly with the person we love. We know that we have certain topics to discuss and that it's best to bring them out in the open now, or basically 'forever hold our peace.'

Today, we are being given the keys to the prison of silent romantic deterioration. We suffer when we don't speak with our mates, although we rarely like to admit to things like that. Today, during Moon conjunct Mercury, we will face to face with the reality that it's best to hash things out rather than repress our days away.

The upside is that once we grab the courage, it takes to express ourselves and our feelings, we will see the doors to new experiences open before us. This is our 'big op,' so to speak. We all need to become comfortable with the benefits of open communication.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love on July 29, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have always maintained an image of being the one person who will come up with the truth if the truth is indeed required. Keyword: image. You are not always as honest as you'd like people to believe you are, and today will put you to the test in terms of your own love relationship.

It's that day, Leo, where you and your partner have set aside time to discuss a few necessary things, and when those slots are created, you sometimes dread what's going to be said. While you have nothing to express today, you know your partner has something on their mind, and you're not sure you want to hear it.

During Moon conjunct Mercury, you will be pleasantly surprised when you do because it seems you've underestimated your person, thinking they would list off all their grievances. Lo and behold, all they wish to tell you is that you are the love of their life. Nice!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You fluctuate when it comes to wanting to express yourself and wanting to withhold. Today brings you the desire to let it all hang out. This is how Moon conjunct Mercury affects your communication skills; it opens the door for you to feel safe, saying whatever you want to say. Your focus, today, is on your partner ... you wish to praise them for some action they've recently taken, and you want them to know how much you admire their nerve.

They've made a gutsy move to improve your relationship, and it's not only working, but it's also praise-worthy. You mean to deliver that in bucket loads today. You love your partner, and yes, you've seen it all with them — and you've given it all, as well; however, today is about loving the present and enjoying what you both share together, today, right now.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Moon conjunct Mercury, things could go either way, meaning good or bad. It's always a good thing to be able to say what's on your mind to a romantic partner, as long as there is a modicum of respect between the two of you.

In the past, you and your mate have not been all that respectful of each other's boundaries, and you've both crossed the line and ended up hurting. Today reminds you that, with respect, you can get much more done than if you disregard each other's personal truth.

You are individuals with different interests and inspirations, but the love between you is mighty and ever-prevailing. The only thing left is to open the gates of communication so that you are both at ease with hearing each other out whenever something needs to be expressed. That begins today, and it will bring with it great success and good luck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.