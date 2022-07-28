The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, July 29, 2022

If there were a transit that would represent impatience and boredom, it would probably be Moon square Uranus, as this particular transit is bound to get on our nerves today. This is the kind of day where we aren't in the mood for anyone's opinion and the last thing we need is for someone — anyone — to tell us what we 'need' to do.

We resent just about everything today and most of that is people-related. In other words, during Moon square Uranus, we really just can't stand to be around others. It's not exactly a social day, especially for three of the zodiacal signs.

What makes this a rough day is that it's going to feel like everyone is bugging us, getting on our nerves, and asking way too much of us.

And while some of what is asked of us may actually be what is required of us at work, we're still going to translate all communication as a hassle; one we'd readily rebel against ... just because we're not in the mood. Everything is a hassle today; work, family, love, health, finance ... and paying bills? Ha, that's not on the menu for today.

Also, be prepared to get into arguments with loved ones. You won't even remember what you're arguing about after a while; all you know is that you feel aggravated and cranky and you don't feel like you have to justify it or explain yourself to others.

In other words, today pushes us into that place where we act out of pure, selfish ego. If we want to throw a tantrum at the workplace, we will, and as cringeworthy as that may sound, that's what Moon square Uranus gifts us with.

When it comes to a tough day for Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius, July 29, 2022, is at the top of the list.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

From the moment you wake up today, Aries, you'll be stressing hard over where you're going to find inspiration to simply get out of bed as nothing in your life during Moon square Uranus seems interesting. If you do this, then 'that' will happen, and if you do 'that' then you'll be required to do this, and on and on.

You don't see the point and everything today feels monotonous. However, the monotony of the day feels better than the idea of being with human beings, because they REALLY get on your nerves. Ideally, today would be great if you could just push aside creative projects and people so that you could kick back and spend time with your favorite person: yourself.

Unfortunately, that would make it a good day, and with Moon square Uranus in the sky, your personal trajectory is heading towards a rough day in its stead. It's all about the people and how you want nothing to do with them.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's just another day in paradise for you, Gemini, as rough days seem to take less of a toll on you than before, simply because you're so used to them. For you, it's all about escaping the madness of fellow human beings, a task that will be literally impossible for you to do today, during Moon square Uranus.

What you want is what you can't get, and while this brings your frustration to the boiling mark, you simply can't let them see you sweat. You are pushed and pulled by others today, manipulated into doing just about everything you have no interest in, and yet, there you are, participating right along, like a good toady.

Ah, you resent this! Today brings you the feeling of regret and resentment; you are starting to feel down on yourself for not fighting for what you want to do, as opposed to always suckering in for what others' what you to do.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are rarely bored, but you can definitely become impatient with your surroundings if they don't please you. You may be looking for instant gratification today, during Moon square Uranus, and your search will bring you nothing, in abundance.

Today is the day where nothing gets done, and it drives you out of your skull. You may even spend a millisecond or two trying to avoid blaming others for your nonstop disappointment, but that won't last as you'll forfeit everything over to the blame game.

That's what today brings you: the endless ways you can put the blame on someone else for the misery you're experiencing today. And it's not even miserable; it's just not what you want, and so today is dedicated to throwing hissy fits and telling people off. That rarely works in your favor, but you're not about learning life lessons today. You spend a rough day finding fault in everyone around you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.