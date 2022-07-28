The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Get A Date During The Moon Square Mars On July 29, 2022

With a headline that announces who will be unable to get a date today, we can already assume that those born under the signs of Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius are already shouting out, "Not me, this is not about me AT ALL.

I can always get a date, yessiree. I'm a date magnet!" Then, upon first glance at the title of this blog, there are the others, like Gemini, Virgo and Pisces, who will exclaim, "That's probably my fate, alrighty. As attractive as I am, I never get lucky enough to get a decent person to date."

You're either someone who believes they can do it or someone who has absolutely no faith in the idea of being able to get a date. Today, with the Moon square Mars, all the guessing will be taken out of the deal for us.

Anti-matchmaker the Moon square Mars is about letting certain folks know that dating is not in the cards for them tonight. And possibly tomorrow night, too. Depends on what kind of mood the Moon square Mars is in...I wouldn't trust that moody transit if I were you!

All silliness aside, something happens to our personalities during the Moon square Mars. Often times we end up making ourselves look like fools in front of the people we wish to impress the most.

We might come off as desperate when we want to seem calm or say something totally inappropriate to someone we want to impress with our discretion. Today, several signs of the Zodiac will do something that will make them: UNDATEABLE.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Get A Date During Moon Square Mars on July 29, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You knew this was coming, Gemini. If there was someone who was going to be called out for their inability to get a date today, during the Moon square Mars, you knew it had to be you ... and it is.

And why? Because even though you are a wonderful, vulnerable, sweet and caring person, you also happen to come off as a smug know-it-all, and if you're trying to impress people with your authority and enlightened wisdom of the ages, all you're really going to end up doing is putting people off.

Nobody loves a know-it-all, especially when you back all your words up with the attitude of 'my way or the highway.' You think you're cute and coy as you believe you're wowing the crowd with your hyped-up intelligence. Still, all you're doing today is making yourself look like a desperate show-off. Maybe next time. Take a break, Gemini. No dates tonight.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've made yourself a display of fragile and overly sensitive emotions, and now, nobody wants to be next to you. Yes, they know you are sensitive and well-liked and respected, but in terms of wanting to date you, you're just too complicated, Cancer. You are what they call 'difficult,' and while you may be a shining star in your community, nobody wants to date that star because you've proven yourself too high-strung and overly sensitive.

You cry and sulk over things that make people back from you; you are perceived as the weakest link, and anthropologically, people do not want anything to do with the weakest link. In terms of your dating game, you are the dud of the litter, and with the Moon square Mars in town, you can basically say, "Fuggedaboudit."

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Don't sweat it too much, Sagittarius, but the truth is that today is not your day for love, romance or dating. You can always turn to your many talents to make up for your personality is just too weird for anyone to want to get to know.

It takes a while to get to know a true Sagittarius, as they are quirky, blunt, overly optimistic and somewhat annoying. Take those descriptives and ramp them up with steroids, and you've got YOU, today, during the Moon square Mars.

Why are you not on the dating list today? Because you can't shut your trap. You say the absolute worst things at the worst time, and while you stand prideful and tall in your spewings, you are also nervy and in your own world. What you say is irrelevant, and any potential dates would rather take a rain check than getting involved with your self-indulgent lectures.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.