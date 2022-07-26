The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, July 27, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 27, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Aries

Aries, it's too soon to tell. Your heart doesn't necessarily know what it wants right now. You are at the early stages of love where everything feels uncertain, don't jump to a conclusion. You may make a decision based on fear more than faith.

Taurus

Taurus, you are close to deciding if you want to introduce someone to your family. All the signs are there that this relationship is correct. However, bringing someone into your inner circle is a big step and one you need to think through. This week may be the time.

Gemini

Gemini, you learn to let go. Sometimes holding onto something is more complex than releasing it. As the saying goes, "it's better to have love and lost than to never loved at all."

Cancer

Cancer, invest in yourself. You have placed so much energy into another person at your own expense. Pull back and recenter; it's time for self-love.

Leo

Leo, you have a day to resolve a conflict you know needs to end. Swallowing your pride is never easy, but if love is ever to be unconditional, there is no room for judging or grudges. Then, finally, you will know if your partner intentionally meant to hurt you.

Virgo

Virgo, it's time to let go of a friendship that held you back. You don't have to completely sever ties, but if you know you need space to think in your heart, don't be afraid to do what you need to do for yourself.

Libra

Libra, while all your friends are doing their own thing, you are focused on work. Right now, so many things are developing in your career. It can feel as though there's a tiny thing for romance. Unfortunately, you will have to put it off until the weekend.

Scorpio

Scorpio, it's time to plan your vacation. If you need to take some time off with family, this is an excellent day for submitting PTO requests and taking a break.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are ready to settle down and nest with someone. Making a home and building a family may be a secret dream you've not shared with your partner; however, the next few days may bring up your desires.

Capricorn

A long-distance or online relationship may start to form. After a long time of searching for love, it may be hard to believe that it's right before your eyes. But, once the surprise wears off, this could be the thing that makes your heart leap for joy and feel as though all your dreams are about to come true.

Aquarius

Someone has a secret crush on you, Aquarius. Their feelings have become more complex and harder to ignore.

What are you going to do? You may decide it's time to call them out on their advances. But, perhaps, you're feeling it too.

Pisces

Invest in love, Pisces. Make time for the person you feel strongly about. Even if the signals feel crossed and unclear, is there something forming that's undeniably real? Pay attention to it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.