In the aftermath of the Uranus North Node union in Taurus, the sparks begin to fly as you search for greater freedom within your life.

The Uranus North Node union in Taurus peaked yesterday but will still remain in effect today as the energies of Mars now amps things up, giving everything a greater sense of urgency.

Uranus will bring unexpected changes and opportunities, however, in the earth sign of Taurus, it’s all about bringing in what will actually give greater stability because it is based in your authenticity which aligns with the North Node edging you towards your fate and away from lessons.

Mars brings in a new energy today, however, to this dynamic of transformation.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition.

It is tempered ever so slightly in Taurus however this is still the planet that will tend to rush into action rather than sit and just perseverate about what it wants to do.

This will flare your own sense of freedom and will kick your instincts into high gear to move past and transform any sense of restriction that you have had to face.

Uranus wants you to be free from what has been holding you back so you can step out of the cycles of lessons that you have realized have dominated your life, and Mars wants you to do it now.

Even if logically today you know that there is not a time limit for creating change, the energy today will be more focused on creating some sort of action or plan for how to change things up in your life.

Whether the restriction has come from your career, people in your life, or even your own beliefs that you have held, you will be ready to take them on so that you can start aligning more to what feels like it is fated, rather than staying put in patterns that only ever end the same way.

This is a chance for greater freedom, not just to pursue the life that you want to live but also to simply be yourself.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, August 1, 2022

1. Taurus

(Sun, Moon or Rising Sign)

The energy of the past few days and even since the start of the year becomes more intense as Mars connects to Uranus in Taurus which is still coming off its union with the North Node in your sign just yesterday.

This is the time to look critically at what has been holding you back. With much of this energy taking place in your own sign, it is time to evaluate how your own inner beliefs have been restricting you from living the life that you were meant to.

Your beliefs are something that takes shape because of how you grew up, what influences you had around you as well as how you feel about yourself. All of these come together to form your own internal system for making decisions and choices about what you will pursue and what you tell yourself is not possible or is not something that you should do because it may violate those beliefs.

The key here is to look beyond what your initial set of beliefs tell you, especially if they are in contradiction with something that you feel passionate about pursuing. Your own inner self, your intuition, will always be there to help guide you down the path that is meant for you but sometimes you first need to get out of your own way.

Take today as an opportunity to see what beliefs work for you and which are working against you so that you will never again be the reason you let a dream or opportunity fall to the wayside.

2. Scorpio

(Sun, Moon or Rising Sign)

With so many planets on Taurus right now, Uranus, Mars, and the North Node, you are seeing a lot of focus on the restrictions that you have faced in your romantic life.

The North Node is here trying to help you see what is meant for you if only you would take the chance or risk that fate often requires. But it can be hard to change patterns or cycles which ask you to break away from familiarity even if they have not proven to satisfy your longing for love.

Uranus has been working through this sign bringing in growth, clarity, and new options since the start of its cycle here in 2018. Reflect on this time and what was going on in your romantic life and how it has changed since then. Now is the time to start putting some of the pieces together to find your own answers so that you can realize that you were never stuck but only staying because of your own choices.

This does not necessarily have to mean a particular relationship but can apply to how you believed love and relationships had to be. The more you grow and learn, the more that you can let this idea of what love is transforming so that you can feel more satisfied in your relationships.

Now, however, with Mars moving into union with Uranus, the changes that you have felt rumbling beneath you are about to feel more urgent. This is the time for a change, and you are the only one who can create it.

3. Virgo

(Sun, Moon or Rising Sign)

It was powerful enough yesterday to have the moon in your sign as Uranus and the North Node met in Taurus igniting a desire to open to the new and embrace the possibilities that you had not before considered.

However today, Mars and Uranus in Taurus both make their own connections to the moon while it is in your sign of Virgo. This brings an emotional intensity into the energy that was not there yesterday and makes you realize how you truly feel about things, especially those areas in which you are seeking change.

The moon rules your emotional body so this is a time for feeling a greater connection to your own feelings involving new possibilities and choosing the new rather than the old. Allow yourself to tap into these feelings no matter how big or powerful they seem and see how they are the lens which to make any decisions through.

Things do not always need to be practical or logical. You do not need to be able to rationalize your feelings or feel like you must prove something to others to be able to feel the way you do and make the choices that you are drawn to. Now is the time for you to trust your feelings and the desire to move forward and open yourself up to life and all that it offers.

