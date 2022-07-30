The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, July 31, 2022

The pivotal Uranus North Node union in Taurus peaks today, bringing with it a desire to move away from the lessons you have already learned so that you can embrace greater freedom within your own life.

Uranus is the planet of sudden and unexpected change, while the North Node represents the fate that you are moving towards in this lifetime.

Together in Taurus, they represent a breaking away from people or situations that limit your growth while attracting those that are meant to be a part of your future.

Astrology always teaches that when something leaves, it is so that you can make space for something better to enter.

Better, in this case, represents the reward for having learned some important soul lessons and getting to the point where you are ready to live life on your own terms.

Before this moment, you can cycle through patterns of familiarity represented by your comfort zone instead of taking the steps necessary to build a life that aligns with your inner sense of truth.

This is a powerful time and one that has not occurred in this lifetime, so it is especially rare.

It also represents a wild card in your own life as it is impossible to gauge exactly what it means for yourself and your future.

The one thing guaranteed is that it will change things moving forward; Uranus is confident in this.

However, to embrace change and get to that next level in life, also means that you must be willing to let go of what is no longer serving a purpose.

Today greets the day with openness and with hope for the future.

Look closely at what connections with people and situations seemed strained. Are they growing in the way that you need? If not, be willing to make the powerful decision to move on.

Embrace the new and trust that once a lesson is learned, it is meant to be put in the past so that you can live more freely in the future.

Read on to find out how this affects the following three zodiac signs who have a great horoscope on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The big moment for you has finally arrived. With Uranus having been moving through your time for the past few years, you have been drawn to do a complete reconstruction of yourself and your life.

Uranus represents the seven-year life cycles you move through depending on which zodiac sign it is currently in. Each one holds special significance for you.

In Taurus, it has been about getting to the foundation of what kind of life you genuinely want to live and that giving up the false sense of security found in familiarity will give you greater stability overall.

During this time, you have seen relationships, careers, and even parts of yourself disappear as you allow yourself to transform into the person you have truly always been. As Uranus begins to wrap up its time in your zodiac sign, you are now entering the rebuilding phase.

This means that anything that has been in the life you have already outgrown is now behind you, so you should feel free to start building more of what you want your future to look like.

The North Node is in your sign as well and has been guiding your big life decisions since the start of the year so that you are more aligned with your soul contract and fate. Together they meet today, giving you a boost towards what is to come and reminding you that nothing can be lost that truly is meant for you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The North Node unites with Uranus in Taurus, bringing your focus to your relationships. With the eclipses in both Taurus and Scorpio this year, you have already seen how your romantic timeline is jumping faster than it previously has.

Whether or not everything is how you would prefer it now, there have been and will continue to be opportunities for immense growth.

This sets the stage for reflection on where you are romantically and to embrace what needs to be done so that you can feel like a cocreator with the universe instead of a bystander in your own life. Today brings an important moment for you in this journey.

With Uranus in the mix in Taurus, a sign that brings focus on your romantic life, you are apt to see changes or even the beginning of a transformation in this area of your life while the North Node is trying ever so gently to edge you towards what is meant for you, which means, of course, leaving behind what is not. While the North Node is trying to create a gentle wave of change, Uranus has other methods.

This planet prefers sudden awakenings and moments that force you to decide or see truths you would have otherwise preferred not to. Together, they represent incorporating the changes you have made within yourself into the connections you have romantically with others, serving up the reminder that growth is a two-way street.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon is in Virgo today as Uranus and the North Node square off in Taurus. This brings your feelings and any emotional awareness you have tried to rationalize or even ignore. Taurus rules the part of your life that has you keeping your mind open to learn new things. It encourages you to embrace the benefits of lessons learned and move forward even if it is uncomfortable initially.

As a fellow earth sign, this is helping you see the foundation to build so that the life you want can finally begin to take shape.

Make sure that you are honoring your own feelings as truth today. It is a momentous time for you to see the validity in how you feel, even if you can logically explain why or even what to do with it at this moment.

Whether in terms of career, romance, or life path decisions, your true calling lies with your authentic feelings and what you feel driven to pursue.

The Moon will help reconnect you to this part of yourself. In contrast, Uranus and the North Node will help deliver some much-needed space and freedom to start incorporating the new into your life.

Do not be afraid to try something different or to explore a path you previously disregarded. This time it is all about you being open to things going differently than you had originally planned to see just how amazing life can truly be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.