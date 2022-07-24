What a curious transit we have today, in moon square Neptune. If there's ever a cosmic event that invites our sensitivity and pushes us towards seeking refuge, it's this one. Many of us will either be on edge or desirous of spending time alone.

This is the time when we know where to go for healing energy, and it's inwards; we turn to ourselves for comfort. We are healed by our own healthy energy, and we know that in order to tap into that source, we need to be alone.

Being alone isn't for everyone, in fact, those who love being alone are also those who trust themselves. They know that they can take solace in their own minds. Some folks can't do this; they distrust themselves to such a degree that the idea of being alone is akin to being in a horror movie.

Terror awaits them at every turn. These are the people who turn on the TV to take up the empty space, as a noise-free environment means that they might have to think, and thinking is the enemy as it leads only to terror.

So, for those who love to be alone, Moon square Neptune is exactly what you need to fully dive in. For the loners out there, the idea of feeling sensitive isn't a threat; it's an opportunity to figure things out.

Certain signs of the Zodiac will welcome Moon square Neptune and they will take this time to let their minds wander. They are fearless in their solitude; they love and need to be alone.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During The Moon Square Neptune On Monday, July 25, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being alone is OK by you, Aries. In fact, it's probably your favorite way to be. During Moon square Neptune, you'll crawl back into your safe space where you get to be in control of everything that happens.

You may have overheard something said that was not in your favor; instead of your usual fiery response, you decide that today, you're not in the mood to engage in that kind of social war.

Instead, you back off and retreat, like the smart warrior that you are. You choose to be alone today as the 'temperature' of the day alerts you by letting you know that you're better off without 'them.'

While the rest of the world shrieks in terror over the idea of being all alone, you take this opportunity to relish the silence and the 'me time.' This is the place of peace, and personal control; you don't trouble yourself with overthinking; you just slip into that comfortable mental space where all is well in your world.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Ordinarily, you have to psyche yourself up for being social, so when Moon square Neptune comes to town, you seize the day with solitude and the comfort of your own fantasy life.

Today's got everyone moaning and wailing over this, that and the other thing in their lives. Honestly, you're not interested. You aren't up for the complaints, the armchair activism, or the social media spewing.

It doesn't take much to get you to withdraw into your own private world, and today has you running there, intentionally. Moon square Neptune is all about empathy and sensitivity, and even if you're not feeling all that sensitive, you know you're doing humanity a good turn by NOT participating in the frantic energy of the day.

As a Sagittarius, you are more than happy to 'close shop' for the day. No one has to force you to stay away today. And that's exactly how you like it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are always true to yourself, Aquarius, and so when you come across a transit like Moon square Neptune, you know exactly what's required of you: solitude and inner indulgence. While you are relatively social to a degree, you like to be the one to pick and choose your involvement, and today has you choosing to be alone.

You feel sensitive and intuitive; it's a good feeling. You aren't the kind of person who just busts out in tears; you like to stand back and analyze your feelings.

Today, you may discover something new about yourself. It may be good or it may be bad, but it's yours to investigate and that's just the kind of thing you like doing. Self-improvement is what it's all about for you today, and you can only do that when you're alone, in your head. You trust yourself; you've learned how to navigate those inner spaces. Everything is safe.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.