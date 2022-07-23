We have an interesting week ahead of us, which will certainly bring up a few personal challenges. We can expect to engage in a few senseless ego battles this week, as well as spend some time in the prison of our minds.

This week will have us doubting ourselves, regaining control, and forcing our will upon others. There will be a lot of 'I'm right!' going on and a little too much, 'you're wrong!' We are a pushy bunch of trolls this week, and the real problem is in the idea that we don't know when to stop.

We start the week feeling as though nothing is in our favor, thanks to Moon conjunct Uranus, which lets us believe that the odds are not in our favor. We demand that others do as we say when Mars sextile Saturn holds us in its influence.

And with Neptune in retrograde coming up towards the end of the week, we might get a little too lost in old memories, possibly leading to depression and melancholy.

By week's end, we'll be so angry and annoyed by everything that we might as well serve ourselves up on a platter for Moon opposition Pluto to enjoy. Instead of learning our lessons for the week, we will end up fighting them, ignoring them, and throwing hissy fits over how nothing works out in our favor.

This kind of negativity creates more of the same, so beware of overdoing it. Think of it all as a temporary state of mind, a bad mood, if you will. It's nothing that should make us go too crazy, so try to remember that all of this is fleeting.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Weekly Horoscope, July 25 - 31, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because we're not in Leo season, you tend to expect more from the people around you. You're the ruler, after all. At least that's how it goes inside your mind. Your patience for results is at an all-time low; you are unforgiving and unrealistic in your demands.

You want all the attention, but you want it your way. If you could, you'd write the script and have the players (the people in your life) recite their lines according to what they see as fit.

Perhaps you feel like a child whose birthday is around the corner or who has just had their party and now expects everyone to bow and scrape for them. You are particularly childish this week, and you may be confronted with this by someone you love.

You will be incensed by their nerve, and even though you know they are right, your pride will not let you give an inch. You will drive yourself into having a very rough week simply because your ego won't let you have any peace.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Things go fairly smoothly for you until the latter half of the week when Moon opposition Pluto starts to pull at your thoughts. This is when you start to go over bad memories of the past. Expect nightmares and revelations to come during this week. An old acquaintance may get in touch with you, opening up the floodgates of memory and putting you into a deep, depressed funk.

You know intellectually that you can remove yourself from this kind of thinking. Still, you can't seem to break free of Pluto's magnetic field.

So it sort of sucks you up into its vortex, where you spend most of the week feeling angry and disgruntled.

You will resort to self-help books and key phrases that have helped you in the past, but it will be hard to get past the surge of memories. Stay on track and avoid sinking in too deep; you know this is all illusion, Scorpio. It's your mind playing tricks on you. Center yourself and find solid ground if you can.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week brings tension into the household, which will probably center around your love life. You have an egomaniac for a partner, and you're not sure you can deal with their narcissism. They are hostile and abusive, and you're not sure you can just chalk it off as another 'bad episode.'

You are coming to your last straw in this relationship, yet you never get up the nerve to leave. This week will have you questioning the reasons why.

Why do you settle for such trash behavior? Why are you still there if this person's negative traits outweigh their positive by a wide margin? Thinking that something might be wrong with YOU will open the gates to self-doubt and even self-hate.

Don't go there, Capricorn. Love yourself and make your next move out of self-love. Open your eyes and see this picture for what it really is.

