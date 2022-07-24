On July 25, 2022, we have a transit that can wake up many things in love life, especially the need to recognize how we feel about the person in front of us.

Are we still in love with this person, or has something changed? Venus square Jupiter hovers above and taps into this part of our psyche, stirring up the question: Am I still in love? The answer for some may be, "No."

It's OK to fall out of love. And why? Because the idea of staying in love forever, without fail, is an ideal and often times that ideal is made to be something that equates with not loving the person at all.

This isn't true.

We can fully love someone to death without being in love with them, and yes, this does refer to romantic partnerships. Here, we're not talking about the love of a child, a friend or a parent.

We are talking about being able to love a partner without necessarily being 'in love with them. During Venus square Jupiter, many of us will come to know this 'not in love' feeling as our personal truth.

Sometimes, falling out of love means the thrill is gone, and this is true, but does love need constant thrills? Why do we hold ourselves up to such an impossible standard, and does that not just set us up for the fall later on?

Suppose we are, to be honest with ourselves. In that case, most of us who have successful love relationships are not actually 'in love with the person we're with.

And sometimes, admitting to this is the first step in building an even better love. Three signs of the Zodiac will get to know this during Venus square Jupiter.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During Venus Square Jupiter On Monday, July 25, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've suspected this for a long time, but today makes it real: you have fallen out of love with your partner. At first, you feel as though you've somehow failed; you thought you were supposed to end up living the full fairy tale.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

Yet, here you are, still enjoying the company of the person you love, except now the thrill is somewhat gone. During Venus square Jupiter you will start to see love as more than thrills and unreasonable expectations; you will 'graduate' to the next level where you and your partner can enjoy everything about each other without the pressure of having to live up to some impossible ideal.

You are now at the place in your life where you want reality; you want to know that ideals are for idealists, and even though you tend to crave perfection, you know that you are happier when you settle for what can be rather than what can never be.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have a secret, Capricorn: you've fallen out of love with your mate. You will never tell them this as you believe the words mean "I'm in love with you" are more important to them than the literal feeling behind those words.

You haven't been in love with them for a long time, yet you're still with them, and they will love you just as much as ever. In a way, you're both in a state of denial, as there's a good chance they are no longer in love with you.

That's what time does: it softens the ideal and makes it easier to work. While things don't necessarily 'look' any different, as you still feel passionate about each other and are still interested in staying together, you both know things have changed to a degree. During Venus square Jupiter, you realize that falling out of love is no big deal. Welcome to the club. Love is welcome here, whether you're 'in love or not.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Being that you are someone who likes to 'come right out with it,' you have probably already mentioned to your partner that you're not really 'in love with them anymore, but that you love them to pieces and will never leave them. Your partner probably took it in stride as they noticed nothing had changed.

OK, so life goes on without the label. You're still a couple, and a fantastic one, at that. You have nothing to prove to anyone, and living up to the 'in love' status seems more of a show for others than a lifestyle choice.

While Venus square Jupiter is in the sky, you will know that your feelings of love and devotion are true and limitless. You don't need to fawn over them and act giddy when they call. While there's nothing wrong with feeling in love, there's so much more to stick with a person through thick and thin for the sake of the love that needs no hyper-description.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.