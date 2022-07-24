It's a good time to be alive and in love, and during the Sun in Leo, you won't find too many people contradicting this belief.

Right now, we're in a fortunate place, astrologically. While we still have the adversity of transit like Moon conjunct Uranus to energize us, we can use that stimulation for good.

On this day, July 24, 2022, we are able to learn great lessons from the past. With Leo's healing energy, we can take what we've learned and grow in positive ways.

This is a choice, but fortunately, it's one we'll make today.

We are also privy to the stoic energy that comes from the Moon in Taurus, which allows us to make those progressive moves in the name of security and longevity.

We are not frivolous today with our love lives; we have a plan, and that plan is to work with our partners to find solutions and new ideas for the future.

The buzzword of the day is literally 'energy' and it clears the mind and purifies the soul.

Luck in love has the look of two people who have decided to make the best of it.

While that may not sound like the most romantic of setups, this is the one that takes patience, maturity and poise; we're not talking about a wild romp, we're looking at how two human beings figure out ways to bring out the best in each other.

That deserves all the awards. Longevity is no easy feat, but a few signs of the Zodiac will attempt to make this their home base, today.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, July 24, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've recently crossed a border with your partner and now all you want to do is go further and further with them. Communication has played a great part in the bettering of your relationship, and on this day, you will find that your partner is completely open to 'doing this thing together.' It was not always out in the open, this desire to stick together through thick and thin, and yet, today has you both convinced that being together is better than being apart ever.

You are more than likely with the love of your life right now, and as the world grows into a harsh place to simply exist, you have both come to realize that if you get a good thing, then you need to hang on to it.

You both know a good thing when you see it, and 'it' is what you share with each other. You are lucky today because you recognize that there is nothing here that warrants fear; there is only love between the two of you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've come to realize that it's best to set aside your gripes and call it quits on nagging and berating your partner. Sometimes you don't know what gets into you, but on days like today, you feel contrite; this guilty feeling takes hold of you and makes you want to shake yourself.

You don't want to be the angry person you've turned into, and you absolutely know you don't have to settle for this in yourself. Your change for the positive will be instantly recognized by your partner and it will act as an inspiring agent for change.

Change is exactly what the two of you need if you're to continue on together in love. The days of harboring resentment must come to an end, and by being conscious of your own behavior, you can find success with this person. What's the point of spending all your time together if you can't get along? Here's your opportunity to change things around completely.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings a breath of fresh air into your relationship, as you, personally, see to it that you both start a regimen of open communication. Rather than succumb to the rebellious nature of Moon conjunct Uranus, which might have you fighting with your partner rather than communicating with them, you will choose to opt for honesty and togetherness.

Whatever has held you back no longer has any hold over you; you feel a lot freer than you did even last week, and this makes you feel secure in knowing that if you express yourself, your partner won't flee in terror. Today has you both feeling renewed in so much as you're both willing to try again.

There is no option for failure, either. You're not 'testing the waters', in fact, you're sailing them together. You don't want to do this without them, and they feel the same. It's worth the time you put in to stay afloat.

